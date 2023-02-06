Recovery Centers of America Shares Advice on How to Help a Friend Dealing With a Substance Use Disorder

/EIN News/ -- King of Prussia, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recovery Centers of America (RCA), a healthcare network of substance use disorder treatment facilities on the East Coast and in the Midwest, today shared practical tips for supporting a friend who is dealing with a substance use disorder (SUD).

With colder weather in some areas, shorter and darker days and relatively few holidays, February can be isolating, disrupting recovery or causing some people to develop SUDs. The quiet of the month, however, also provides an opportunity: for friends to help.

“While it may be difficult to find the right words to say and the right time to say them, it’s even more difficult watching a friend struggle,” said Dr. Hyong Un, RCA chief medical officer. “Substance use disorders are incredibly complex, and often worsen the longer they go on. However, there are effective ways to initiate engagement with someone in need and to make an impact.”

Learn the Signs

SUDs occur when an individual becomes both psychologically and physiologically dependent. Their use is out of need rather than want. Some of the most common signs include:

Exhibiting a lack of interest in regular activities, relationships and self-care

Bloodshot eyes, change in skin tone, appearing fatigued

A change in behavior, such as becoming distant or wanting more privacy

Difficulties and disinterest in work or school

Inability to manage finances, asking to borrow money or stealing money

Becoming defensive when asked about behavioral changes or increased substance use

Be Supportive and Empathetic

The most important thing to understand about SUDs is that they are brain disorders. Your friend is not choosing to be this way — so don’t shame or blame them. Instead, express your concern for their health and safety, and let them know you want to be there for them and help in any way that you can. Hear them out and be ready for all kinds of reactions, but don’t take bad reactions to heart.

Share Examples

When confronting a friend, using specific scenarios can help make your concerns clearer and more valid in their eyes. Was there a time when the two of you went to a party together and they decided to use certain substances, putting you in danger or making you responsible for their safety? Has their behavior changed recently or while using a certain substance? Tell them what you enjoy about them when they’re sober and how that changes when they’re under the influence.

Set Boundaries and Be Consistent

Addiction can linger for a long time, and it can be difficult to navigate your friendship throughout this period. Express your feelings and set boundaries regarding your friendship and their substance use.

Boundaries may look like this:

Not being around them when they use substances or in places where substances are being passed around — such as a party, bar, etc.

Not letting them borrow money

Not lying for them when they get into trouble

Only agreeing to meet with them in neutral places (especially if they have a habit of stealing)

Remember, consistency is key. Don’t send mixed messages by letting certain boundaries slip or by expressing your concerns and then letting your friend use substances in your presence. It won’t do them or you any good.

Encourage Treatment

Lecturing someone with an addiction doesn’t work, so don’t bother hitting your friend over the head about the negative impacts of their disorder. Instead, come to the conversation prepared with positive facts about treatment. Talk about what their life could be like without the substances and offer to help research treatment options. It’s also a good idea to bring along some community resources they can hold onto.

Understand that it may take more than one conversation to get through to your friend and that’s OK. Some conversations will go well and some may get heated — and that’s OK too. The most important thing is showing that you have their best interests at heart, such as their long-term recovery and sobriety. Eventually, they’ll thank you for it.

Call for Help

If your friend or loved one is unable to maintain sobriety on their own, encourage them to enter or reenter treatment. The staff at Recovery Centers of America is here to help – both them and you – 24/7, 365 days a year. Don’t wait, call 1-800-RECOVERY for help today.

