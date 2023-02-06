Ontario Cabinet Ministers Bethlenfalvy, Mulroney, Surma and Lecce to address the Ontario Road Builders’ Association (ORBA) at their 2023 Convention & AGM

/EIN News/ -- Toronto, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toronto, ON, February 6, 2023 – The Hon. Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, The Hon. Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation, The Hon. Kinga Surma, Minister of Infrastructure, and The Hon. Stephen Lecce, Minister of Education, will address the Ontario Road Builders’ Association (ORBA) 2023 Conference and Annual General Meeting.

Date / Time: The Hon. Stephen Lecce, February 6, 2023, at 12:15 p.m. (Concert Hall)

The Hon. Peter Benthlenfalvy, February 7, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. (Canadian Room)

The Hon. Kinga Surma, February 7, 2023, at 8:15 a.m. (The Canadian Room)

The Hon. Caroline Mulroney, February 7, 2023, at 12:40 p.m. (Concert Hall)

Location: Fairmont Royal York Hotel, 100 Front St W, Toronto, ON

For more information contact:

John Provenzano, Director, Marketing & Communication, ORBA, john.provenzano@orba.org or 416-460-5157.

