Canada’s Wonderland to hire 4,000 associates for 2023 season

Week-long hiring event February 18-24 to fill wide variety of roles

/EIN News/ -- Vaughan, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for opening day May 5, Canada’s Wonderland today said it plans to hire 4,000 seasonal associates for the 2023 season. The park anticipates filling the majority of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz to be held Feb. 18-24 as part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign by Cedar Fair, Canada’s Wonderland’s parent company, across all its parks in the United States and Canada.

All available positions are listed on the Canada’s Wonderland Job Site and applications are currently being accepted. The hiring event will take place at the park (Human Resources Centre, 1 Amusement Drive, Vaughan) from 10am to 3pm, Saturday, Feb. 18 through Friday, Feb. 24 – excluding Family Day, Feb. 20. It will feature:

  • A chance to speak with recruiters about available positions.
  • An opportunity to submit your application onsite (online applications also welcome anytime).
  • Candidates may apply to a job, interview and be hired within the week!

Positions are available across all departments, including:

  • Ride Operators
  • Food and Beverage
  • Lifeguards
  • Security
  • Guest Services and Admissions
  • Retail (Merchandise and Games)
  • Maintenance
  • Park Services
  • And many more!

The minimum age to work at Canada’s Wonderland is 15. Candidates who are 16 years and older will earn a premium rate above minimum wage. Rehire candidates from 2022 applying for the same position will be offered premium rates.

“Our seasonal associates play an important role in our mission of delivering amazing experiences to all of our guests,” said Norm Pirtovshek, general manager at Canada’s Wonderland. “We’re proud to offer highly competitive wages, amazing perks, and an opportunity to make lifelong friends and develop essential leadership skills to help build future careers.”

Canada’s Wonderland is committed to fostering a workplace culture in which diversity, equity and inclusion are embraced and promoted. Associate benefits include free and unlimited use of the park and water park during off hours, free promotional tickets for friends and family, access to exclusive employee events and activities throughout the season, discounts to partnering Ontario attractions, employee discounts on food, merchandise and more.

Visit the Canada’s Wonderland Job Site for more details.

About Canada’s Wonderland
Canada’s Wonderland, located in Vaughan, Ontario (just outside Toronto), is a 300-acre theme park with more than 200 attractions including 18 rollercoasters, and is the home to Splash Works, a 20-acre water park. Canada’s Wonderland is owned and operated by Cedar Fair Entertainment Company (NYSE: FUN), a publicly traded partnership and one of the largest regional amusement-resort operators in the world. The Company owns and operates 13 properties, consisting of 11 amusement parks, four separately gated outdoor water parks, and resort accommodations totaling more than 2,300 rooms and more than 600 luxury RV sites. For more information, see www.cedarfair.com.


Grace Peacock, Director of Communications
Canada's Wonderland
905-832-7482
grace.peacock@canadaswonderland.com

Primary Logo

