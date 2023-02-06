After two decades of helping people in financial stress, founder David Smith will remain active as key member of Board of Directors

Bromwich+Smith names Calgary native, Shelley Vandenberg, as new President and CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Licensed Insolvency Trustees, Bromwich+Smith, today announced that Calgary native, Shelley Vandenberg, has assumed the role of President and CEO. Shelley has moved back to her hometown after a successful, multi-year stint as President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross. David L. Smith, who co-founded the company in Calgary over 20-years ago, is stepping down and will remain active as a key member of the Bromwich+Smith Board of Directors.

“Shelley is an exceptional leader and the first woman to lead the firm. She will be instrumental in continuing to help our clients across the country who come to us with two things in common – a sense of overwhelming financial stress and the incredible relief they feel when they find a solution to their debt challenges.”

David L. Smith, co-founder, past President and CEO of Bromwich+Smith.

“I’m excited to join an organization that cares about financial wellbeing, making a difference in the lives of the people it serves, and helping people reach their financial goals. I am energized by the opportunity to lead and shape the future of Bromwich+Smith. The last few years has been challenging in many ways for Canadians and we are in a position to help them on their journey to financial freedom. I look forward to building on the foundation that has been laid with a commitment to fully engage with our stakeholders, including regulators, creditors, clients and the wider community, with a vision to expand and evolve our platform of products and services to best serve our clients.”

Shelley Vandenberg, President and CEO of Bromwich+Smith.

Shelley is known as a high energy, service-oriented and visionary executive. In her role as President and CEO of Bromwich+Smith, she will be responsible for executing the company’s strategic direction, ensuring the firm’s continued growth and competitiveness, and continuing a strong community presence.

Vandenberg has a track record of amplifying client connectivity, reinforcing strong and scalable technology foundations and strengthening employee cultures (including diversity, equity and inclusion). Prior to her role as President and CEO of Saskatchewan Blue Cross, Shelley was President of First Calgary Financial & Legacy Financial, divisions of Connect First Credit Union.

Bromwich+Smith supports Canadians with debt relief options such as consumer proposals and bankruptcy. The company is passionate about de-stigmatizing debt and helping clients rebuild their worth and thrive.

For people struggling financially, there are debt relief options, and a Licensed Insolvency Trustee can help you. A caring professional at Bromwich+Smith is available to help conquer your debt and rebuild your worth.

About Bromwich+Smith

Bromwich+Smith’s dedicated team of Licensed Insolvency Trustees and Debt Relief Specialists are committed to rebuilding client worth, while helping relieve the overwhelming financial and emotional burden many Canadians are experiencing. Bromwich+Smith strives to restore the personal wellbeing and self-confidence of every client, whether it’s through a consumer proposal, bankruptcy, counselling, or budgeting. With offices in nine of the 10 Canadian provinces, excluding Quebec, Bromwich+Smith helps thousands of Canadians rebuild their worth every year.



Bromwich+Smith's Debt Relief Specialists are available for a free, confidential, no-obligation initial consultation by phone at 1-888-950-2137 or via www.bromwichandsmith.com .

