Ron Wastal of Jitterbit Captures Coveted 2023 CRN Channel Chief Recognition

/EIN News/ -- ALAMEDA, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jitterbit, the global leader for empowering transformation through automation, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Ron Wastal, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, Channel and Alliances of Jitterbit on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. The prestigious list, released annually, recognizes the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies.



Wastal is an accomplished executive with more than 20 years of experience and proven success in building partner programs for venture-backed companies, helping pave the way for three IPOs and six acquisitions. His experience includes developing strategic partnerships and building global execution plans with top cloud/SaaS and on-premises app technology providers at Mulesoft and Apptio before joining Jitterbit in February 2019. In his current role within Jitterbit, Wastal is specifically focused on building and supporting strategic technology alliances that leverage Jitterbit’s predefined client integration solution offerings to expand their business model.

“I am honored to receive this esteemed recognition from CRN and The Channel Company on behalf of Jitterbit,” said Ron Wastal, Senior Vice President, Global Business Development, Channel and Alliances of Jitterbit. “At Jitterbit, we are committed to delivering a partner program that provides a great solution, sales growth, service, and support to their clients and making the relationship rewarding to all.”

The 2023 Channel Chiefs have helped their solution provider partners and customers navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics. With the innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships of these Channel Chiefs in place, the solution provider community has continued to thrive.

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem.

“Once again, this year’s list gives well-deserved recognition to the IT Channel Chiefs who are dedicated to driving the channel agenda and advocating for the development of strong channel partnerships,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “Under their exceptional leadership, influence, and innovation, the IT channel vendor community continues to deliver solutions and services that meet the rapidly evolving needs of their solution provider partners and their customers.”

The 2023 CRN Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

