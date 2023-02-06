Lexipol Acquires National Emergency Responder & Public Safety Center™, Expanding Wellness Support for Public Safety

Acquisition of NERPSC provides training for peer support team members and certification for clinicians working with first responders

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lexipol, the leader in policy, training and wellness support for first responders and public servants, today announced the acquisition of the National Emergency Responder & Public Safety CenterTM (NERPSC). The acquisition will expand Lexipol's existing wellness offerings by incorporating NERPSC's training for peer support team members and certification programs for first responder-focused clinicians.



“Properly trained peer support members and mental health clinicians are essential to developing effective wellness programs and building trust with public safety personnel,” says Dr. David Black, Lexipol’s president of wellness solutions. “NERPSC’s expertise in this area aligns with Lexipol’s goal to provide comprehensive, 360-degree first responder wellness resources.”

NERPSC’s first responder peer support in-service and continuing education addresses all levels of mental health and wellbeing. They also offer an Emergency Responder and Public Safety Clinician CertificationTM, widely recognized as the national standard of excellence for advanced knowledge and commitment to supporting public safety professionals. NERPSC’s peer support and clinician courses and certification program will be incorporated into Lexipol’s award-winning online learning management system, which provides continuing education to thousands of public safety agencies across the country.

“We are excited to join Lexipol and the incredible work they do to support first responders in myriad ways, including wellness,” says NERPSC founder Dr. Jaime Brower. “NERPSC will continue the important work of training people to provide critical support for those on the front lines every day.”

To learn more, visit www.lexipol.com or www.nerpsc.com.

About Lexipol

Lexipol empowers first responders and public servants to best meet the needs of their residents safely and responsibly. We are the experts in policy, training and wellness support, committed to improving the quality of life for all community members. Our solutions include state-specific policies, online learning, behavioral health resources, funding assistance, and news and information offered through the websites Police1, FireRescue1, EMS1, Corrections1 and Gov1. Lexipol serves more than 2 million public safety professionals in over 10,000 agencies and municipalities. For additional information, visit www.lexipol.com.

Media Contact:

Shannon Pieper

Sr. Director, Marketing Content

949-276-9938

spieper@lexipol.com



