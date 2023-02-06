Acronis builds on partner momentum with Alex Ruslyakov named a 2023 CRN Channel Chief

Acronis #CyberFit Partner Program kicks off 2023 with new innovations to fuel rapid growth and global expansion

/EIN News/ -- BURLINGTON, Mass., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Acronis is honored to announce that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has again recognized Alex Ruslyakov on its 2023 Channel Chiefs list. Acronis’ partner programs have seen tremendous growth over the past year, and Ruslyakov's spot on this year’s list further signifies the program's continued momentum.



Acronis has focused heavily on improving partner services and programs over the last year. In 2022, more than 3,500 new service providers joined Acronis’ #CyberFit Partner Program – consisting of service providers, resellers, developers and ISVs, OEM, and affiliate partners. This large number of new registrants is a testament to Ruslyakov's leadership, partner-first approach, and his team's effectiveness in helping MSPs accelerate their business growth with robust sales, marketing, and technical support day in and day out.

This success would not be possible without team members like 16-year Acronis veteran Ruslyakov. The team's success and growth, especially on the doorstep of Acronis’ 20th anniversary, are undoubtedly due to his dedication and diligence in helping Acronis’ partners, and their customers, redefine and achieve success year after year.

“I am humbled to be featured in CRN’s Channel Chief’s List for the second year in a row,” Ruslyakov said. “When our partners succeed, so do we. Our mission is not only to support our partners but also to become an extended business development unit for them, leveraging our leading position in the market and extensive knowledge we’ve collected over years in selling software solutions and services.”

This year, the revised Partner Program boasts new updates including simplified requirements for partners to join the Program, extending benefits to zero-commit service providers, as well as a number of unique programs and promotions for all types of partners.

Acronis Advanced Packs promotion enables service providers to pilot a wide range of services such as advanced security, management, e-mail security, disaster recovery, and data loss prevention, and reimburse the costs for the initial 6 months of offering.

The Competitive Displacement Program helps MSPs to migrate their clients to Acronis Cyber Protect Cloud with a 100% rebate on Acronis usage until the end of the remaining contract with their current vendor.

The new Sales Development Funds (SDF) Program helps support MSPs to achieve their growth goals and objectives. The program offers joint marketing investment from Acronis in conjunction with the partner’s commitment to faster growth.

The #TeamUp Program has also seen extraordinary growth this past year with 15 new sports partnerships. Launched in February 2021, the program provides a unique opportunity for MSPs to deliver Acronis Cyber Protection Solutions to world-class sports teams. This partnership helps defend some of the world’s most famous sporting organizations. Collaboration is at the heart of Acronis’ partner programs’ rapid growth, demonstrating that community and sportsmanship are crucial to cybersecurity and IT operations at large. In 2023, Acronis looks to extend this program with smaller packaged offerings to cover a wider audience of MSPs.

Ruslyakov’s recognition on the 2023 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2023 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs. Recipients were selected by the editorial staff based on their record of business innovation and dedication to the partner community. Every year, this list honors the IT channel executives who work tirelessly to advance the channel agenda and deliver successful channel partner programs and strategies. This year’s list represents the top IT executives responsible for building a robust channel ecosystem and helping their solution provider partners navigate an increasingly complex landscape of interconnected challenges and shifting industry dynamics.

To learn more about Ruslyakov’s 2023 CRN Channel Chief achievement and the latest partner program updates, check out our blog here: https://www.acronis.com/en-us/blog/posts/acronis-alex-ruslyakov-named-a-2023-crn-channel-chief

Service providers interested in learning more about the Acronis partner programs are invited to join the 2023 Acronis #CyberFit Partner Kickoff, taking place on Wednesday, February 15 at 10:00 am ET. Attendees will gain valuable insight on new integration updates and learn how to reduce workloads, gain knowledge through Acronis certifications, and receive an inside look at the latest Acronis tech roadmap. Join us to learn how 2023 can be the year of growth by forging stronger partnerships with Acronis and providing clients with world-class cyber protection.

To register for the virtual global event, please visit: https://acronis.events/event/2023-acronis-cyberfit-partner-kickoff-americas-emea/

About Acronis

Acronis unifies data protection and cybersecurity to deliver integrated, automated cyber protection that solves the safety, accessibility, privacy, authenticity, and security (SAPAS) challenges of the modern digital world. With flexible deployment models that fit the demands of service providers and IT professionals, Acronis provides superior cyber protection for data, applications, and systems with innovative next-generation antivirus, backup, disaster recovery, and endpoint protection management solutions powered by AI. With advanced anti-malware powered by cutting-edge machine intelligence and blockchain based data authentication technologies, Acronis protects any environment - from cloud to hybrid to on premises - at a low and predictable cost.

Acronis is a Swiss company, founded in Singapore. Celebrating two decades of innovation, Acronis has more than 2,000 employees in 45 locations. Acronis Cyber Protect solution is available in 26 languages in over 150 countries and is used by 16,000 service providers to protect over 750,000 businesses.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2023 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

Acronis Media Contact:

Karl Bateson

Karl.Bateson@acronis.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e3f30e73-4e98-48ec-a28d-73f563b2008f