A&V Canada Completes Asset Purchase of Flexo Consumable Business from Grimco

Anderson & Vreeland announced today the acquisition of flexographic consumable assets from Grimco, a legacy distributor of flexographic printing materials serving Canada. This serves as a part of Anderson & Vreeland's strategic growth initiative, providing expanded service and support to Canadian customers.

Samuel Cadieux-Chalifour, of Grimco noted that "A&V's leading position in the Canadian flexo market made it the obvious choice to acquire Grimco's Flexo division ensuring continued support of its customers with world-class products and service."

Joe Anderson, President of Anderson & Vreeland, Canada, shares his optimism for the company and industry, saying "the acquisition for the flexo consumable business from Grimco expands our footprint and improves our ability to serve the Canadian market."

Anderson & Vreeland Canada, ULC. provides an extensive portfolio of flexo prepress equipment, materials, and new technologies. Some of the product offerings include XSYS, 3M, Tesa, Lohmann, Adheso, Toyobo, and doctor blades and seals by Provident Group. "The portfolio of flexo products from Grimco overlays perfectly with our current products and bolsters our position of world-class service and support in Canada," Anderson added.

Since Anderson & Vreeland's introduction into Canada in 2011, this new acquisition further solidifies the company's commitment to the Canadian market. Plans call for establishing a distribution center in the Toronto area to better serve Ontario customers.

Founded in 1961, A&V Inc., has earned an international reputation for manufacturing and distributing superior flexo and letterpress consumables. With 60+ years of experience, we've built an expert team of industry experts who offer customers an unlimited amount of flexographic knowledge. Dedicated to the future of flexo, our company provides printing solutions that are tailored for each application and promise customers a high ROI. We do this by identifying the most effective & advanced technologies in our portfolio, educating our customers on how these products will improve their bottom line, and seamlessly integrating these solutions into our client's businesses. Our goal is to make flexographic printing as easy as possible, whether it's with our technical personnel, educational videos on YouTube or social media posts on LinkedIn, Instagram, and Facebook!

