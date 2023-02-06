Memphis Street Academy Exceeds Growth Expectations with Impressive PVAAS Results

Data show MSA surpasses standard of growth in math and science, outperforms state at an average of 90% compared to 75.6%

American Paradigm Schools (APS) today revealed Memphis Street Academy (MSA), part of its network of four charter schools in North and Northeast Philadelphia, has achieved impressive results on the Pennsylvania Value-Added Assessment System (PVAAS).

The data show MSA exceeded the standard for growth in math and science and met the standard for growth in English Language Arts (ELA) during the 2021-22 school year. The marks across grades 6-8 demonstrate remarkable academic achievement under unprecedented circumstances disrupting the normal continuity of education, including the COVID-19 pandemic, implementing virtual learning for the entire 2020-21 school year, regularly quarantining scholars and classes, and residing in one of the least vaccinated areas in Philadelphia. MSA saw growth far above the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania at an average of 90% compared to the state's 75.6%, outperforming the state by an average of 14.4% for all three tested subject areas combined.

"At Memphis Street Academy, we create meaningful learning experiences helping our students discover their capacity for growth and success," said Ashley Redfearn, CEO of American Paradigm Schools. "Our teachers' commitment to creating an environment of trust and safety is paying dividends for students, allowing them to defy expectations in the face of difficult obstacles. These results further illustrate what can be accomplished when educators believe in every student's potential."

PVAAS is one tool the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE) and Local Educational Agencies (LEAs) use to calculate student growth achievement and achievement projection data, in conjunction with overall achievement data, ensuring students are on a path to proficiency and beyond. Educators employ this data to make data-informed instructional decisions to ensure students meet or exceed academic growth and achievement targets.

These results emerge as the school fights to remain open. In June 2022, the School District of Philadelphia voted to invoke the surrender clause for MSA, which will force the school to shut down, displacing 550+ students, 96% of whom identify as Hispanic, Black, or Multi-racial. MSA has filed a Civil Rights complaint in federal court.

"American Paradigm Schools is committed to offering quality educational experiences for students in North and Northeast Philadelphia, and we have an obligation to the students, families, and communities of Memphis Street Academy to remain steadfast," added Kristine Magargee, Chief Academic Officer of American Paradigm Schools. "This PVAAS data underscores the progress being made by MSA, and we plan to continue our mission of providing accessible, innovative instructional opportunities that empower scholars with a passion for learning."

About Memphis Street Academy

Memphis Street Academy Charter School (MSA) is one of four American Paradigm Schools located in Northeast Philadelphia that aims to enhance, support and promote critical thinking and problem-solving skills of its school-aged learners as they master Pennsylvania and national Common Core Curriculum standards. The mission of Memphis Street Academy is to transform the learning environment for its scholars in grades 5 through 8 — who not only reside in the catchment area of the school, but who also comprise a diverse learning body from all over the City of Philadelphia, and from all ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds. For more information, visit: www.ap-schools.org/Memphis-Street-Academy.

About American Paradigm Schools

American Paradigm Schools (APS) is a nonprofit charter management organization that supports and serves four charter schools in North and Northeast Philadelphia. These schools are: First Philadelphia Preparatory Charter School; Lindley Academy Charter School; Memphis Street Academy; and Tacony Academy Charter School. For more information, visit www.ap-schools.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230206005383/en/