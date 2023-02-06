More than just a textbook: new edition of Italian Wine Unplugged 2.0 signposts the best in Italian wine

Italian Wine Unplugged 2.0, the latest book published by Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, is more than just another wine textbook. Not only does it identify some of the most authentic wine producers in Italy, but its innovative community-driven approach means that it gives readers and students of Italian wine exactly what they need to deepen their knowledge and excel in the classroom.

VERONA, Italy, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Italian Wine Unplugged 2.0 is a comprehensive yet concise introduction to Italian wine and its native grapes. This updated edition goes deeper than ever before into the history, geology, and science behind modern Italian wine culture.

But Italian Wine Unplugged 2.0 is more than just another wine textbook. The fully updated second edition was inspired by students of the Vinitaly International Academy and painstakingly reviewed and revised by an expert panel of certified Italian Wine Ambassadors from across the globe. It also includes a new Benchmark Producers feature which allows readers to identify wines that best represent the most important Italian grape varieties.

Stevie Kim, founder of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp, said: "The Benchmark Producers feature is a particularly important aspect of this revised edition. Carefully chosen by an international team of Italian wine experts, this selection makes it easier for our readers to get their hands on a bottle of wine that truly represents a particular grape or region."

Elena Barbero of Vietti Winery in Piedmont said: "Nebbiolo is the principal vine of one of the most adept wine-growing areas in the world - the Langhe. From this grape Barolo is produced, a wine that is both powerful and elegant at the same time. We are delighted to be included as a Benchmark Producer and want to thank all those who appreciate this vine by inviting them to visit our magnificent region - Piedmont!"

Italian Wine Unplugged 2.0 is available to order now on Amazon or directly from the Mamma Jumbo Shrimp website: https://mammajumboshrimp.com/collections/books.

About: Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is the umbrella brand of the Just Do The Work agency, founded by Stevie Kim, Managing Director of Vinitaly International. The goal of Mamma Jumbo Shrimp is to bring together a global community of wine enthusiasts by harnessing emerging social media platforms and creating high quality content in its products, such as podcasts, books, videos and maps. Mamma Jumbo Shrimp promotes engaging communication, information, and education in entertaining, inclusive formats.

