Florida Lawyer Publishes “Business SOS!: Eight Common Legal Mistakes Business Owners Make and How to Avoid Them”

Author Rich Sierra’s Florida Small Business Legal Center has represented hundreds of businessesBOCA RATON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After hearing a version of “I wish I'd hired legal help before this happened” too many times to count, veteran business lawyer Rich Sierra has put his advice in print with the recently published, “Business SOS!: Eight Common Legal Mistakes Business Owners Make and How to Avoid Them.”
The book holds the keys to eight common legal challenges small business owners are likely to face. From navigating lawsuits to “preventive” care when signing contracts, to entering in partnerships, Sierra walks readers through dos and don’ts that will keep a company afloat.
Sierra, the owner of the Florida Small Business Legal Center headquartered in Florida, has represented hundreds of businesses and individuals with business-related matters since 2004.The focus of his practice has been to serve the needs of the small business owner by providing effective representation at a reasonable cost.
Before opening his law practice, Sierra was the founder and CEO of healthcarerecruitment.com, a national jobs database for healthcare professionals. His experience as owner of an internet-based national company allows him to understand the many legal issues that can arise as a small business owner.
Business owners have praised the book.
The owners of digital marketing agency Clickable Impact wrote, “This book has given us great practical knowledge we can actually understand and apply to our business. It is a must read for any business owner. When we first read this book, we had so many assumptions about how we should work with our attorney. ‘Business SOS!’ made it easy for us to understand that having a lawyer who has your back can really save you from a bad decision when making a deal.”
Allison Duine, the president of branding agency Intersection Online, Inc., said, “Being in business for over 20 years, you think you have it all figured out. This book is a great reminder that we need a great expert attorney in our corner and, more importantly, we need to call on them more. One simple mistake could be detrimental to your success. I am so thankful for this book; it’s a reminder to stay in your lane and to never assume you understand the legal jargon. The cost of navigating legal matters on your own will be far less than getting a business attorney involved from the beginning. Having the peace of mind that you are entering into an arrangement and the risk it mitigates could truly be priceless. Can you afford not to?”
Copies of “Business SOS!: Eight Common Legal Mistakes Business Owners Make and How to Avoid Them” can be purchased through Amazon and Barnes & Noble and at local book stores.
For more information about Rich Sierra and the Florida Small Business Legal Center, visit floridasmallbusinesslegalcenter.com or call 866-842-5202. Sierra can also be contacted on the site for interviews and speaking engagements.
