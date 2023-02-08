The Low Vision Centers of North Carolina Expands to Biltmore Park, Asheville to Serve People with Low Vision
EINPresswire.com/ -- In recognition of February as Low Vision Awareness Month and Age-Related Macular Degeneration Awareness Month, The Low Vision Centers of North Carolina, a division of the Paul Vision Institute, is proud to announce the expansion of its services to the Asheville community. The new office, located in Biltmore Park, serves individuals with low vision due to macular degeneration, Stargardt disease, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, retinitis pigmentosa, and other vision-limiting conditions.
"Many have heard that nothing more can be done when, in fact, there are prescription glasses that many other vision doctors do not offer," said Dr. Ed Paul, Ph.D., OD, Founder and Medical Director of The Low Vision Centers of North Carolina. "Our unique training as low vision eye doctors allows us to provide the highest quality visual, optical, and rehabilitative solutions for our patients, with the goal of improving their independence and quality of life."
The new office is led by Dr. Casey Krug, OD, FAAO, who specializes in low vision optometry. Dr. Casey Krug works with patients to understand the activities they would like to do again, such as watching TV, driving, reading, and their favorite hobbies. She performs a specific type of office exam that uses a larger vision chart to determine what devices, most likely a pair of glasses, can aid them in doing those things again. The glasses typically involve extra high magnification telescopes or prisms.
"We strive to keep informed and updated on all treatment and rehabilitative strategies that may improve the well-being and visual status of those we are privileged to serve," said Dr. Casey Krug. "Our goal is to help our patients regain their independence and improve their quality of life."
The Low Vision Centers of North Carolina also has successful and fully-staffed offices in Wilmington and Charlotte.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, please visit www.lowvisionNC.com or contact Dr. Casey Krug, OD, FAAO at ckrugod@paulvisioninstitute.com or 910-720-4187.
About The Low Vision Centers of North Carolina:
The Low Vision Centers of North Carolina is a division of the Paul Vision Institute, dedicated to providing the highest quality visual, optical and rehabilitative solutions for patients challenged with vision loss. Their mission is to enhance the independence and quality of life for those with low vision.
About Dr. Casey Krug:
Dr. Casey Krug is a highly-skilled and compassionate optometrist, dedicated to providing comprehensive vision care to people with low vision. She graduated from the University of North Carolina Chapel Hill with a B.S. in Psychology and from the Southern College of Optometry in Memphis, Tennessee, where she received several awards for her excellence in the field. Dr. Casey Krug has received extensive training in adult primary care, ocular disease, and low vision at various institutions including The Eye Center in Memphis, TN, and the Salem Virginia VA Medical Center.
As a licensed North Carolina optometrist, Dr. Casey Krug provides comprehensive exams, diagnoses, and management of all disorders that affect the eye. She stays current on the latest advances in eye health and vision care by regularly attending continuing education seminars and advanced training courses. In her free time, Dr. Casey Krug is an active volunteer in the community and enjoys outdoor activities, cooking, and traveling.
About Dr. Edward L. Paul, Jr:
Dr. Edward L. Paul, Jr. is a highly-respected and accomplished optometrist, known for his expertise in macular degeneration and nutritional medicine. With over 30 years of experience in the field, he has a reputation as one of the world’s leading authorities on macular degeneration and has developed the revolutionary TOZAL formula which was the focus of a landmark study published in 2007 in the British medical journal BMC Ophthalmology. He has a history of finding treatments for so-called "incurable" eye diseases and is known for his independence and tenacity when it comes to researching and finding alternative treatments. Dr. Paul has received numerous awards and authored several books, including 101 Great Ways to Health. He has been featured in various media outlets such as PBS, Fox, NBC, among others, for his work with Macular Degeneration and Low Vision Rehabilitation. Dr. Paul is the founder of the Paul Vision Institute which includes the Low Vision Centers of North Carolina and The Carolina Dry Eye Center.
Address: 28 Schenck Parkway, Building 2B, Suite 200 Asheville, North Carolina 28803 USA
Website: www.lowvisionNC.com
Casey Krug, OD, FAAO
