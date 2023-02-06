Vanessa Bryant Applauds Lisa Leslie Joining Jelenew to Advance Women's Cycling and Empower Female Riders

Lisa Leslie has joined women's cycling apparel and lifestyle brand Jelenew as chief brand strategy officer. Jelenew, which Lisa Leslie joined this time, is a brand co-founded by Chanel's haute couture core member

EDISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, Lisa Leslie, an American sports superstar and one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has joined women's cycling apparel and lifestyle brand Jelenew as chief brand strategy officer. She praised Jelenew as a cycling brand that is genuinely challenging and changing the status quo of women's cycling from a woman's perspective. She said she is proud to join Jelenew and will work with them to help promote women's cycling and empower women to inspire and give back to the community. The news drew a like and support from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant's wife, Vanessa Bryant.

When the official announcement of joining Jelenew was made, Lisa Leslie posted an Instagram video of her riding on the beach in the new Jelenew Spring/Summer collection with the caption: "As a professional athlete for over 12 years, I truly understand the power and inspiration sports can bring to women. Cycling is a great sport that is so fun and inspiring, yet under-represented by women, and we want to change that! Jelenew really challenges the status quo by creating a vision from a woman's perspective. I'm so proud to be the new SVP and Chief Brand Strategy Officer of Jelenew. I have a unique opportunity to continue my work to help empower women while giving back to local communities and charities around our country. Through sports, I have always tried to use my platform to inspire and give back. This journey will be no different. I will be in the office or on wheels indoor/outdoor cycling spreading the word and getting more women to join me on this journey! Let's ride".

The official announcement has received likes from Vanessa Bryant, Reggie Miller, and other celebrities. In the official video, not only the beautiful scenery but also Lisa Leslie's skillful riding skills are shown. Although joining Jelenenw this time is Lisa Leslie's first foray into the cycling industry, cycling has always been a fun and integrated sport into everyday life for her. She has been working to change the male-dominated world of sports. She encourages women to participate in sports as much as possible and to use sports as a lifestyle to help them achieve a better version of themselves. Cycling strengthens the leg muscles and can provide explosive strength and body-stabilizing support in moments when speed is needed. Even after retiring from the sport, she continues to cross-train by combining cycling with strength training and other sports to exercise herself.

It is reported that Jelenew, which Lisa Leslie joined this time, is a brand co-founded by Chanel's haute couture core member DI. It is also the world's first performance cycling couture apparel and lifestyle brand with advanced protective technology. Designed in France, based in the US, Jelenew developed a unique CurveTec technology, which is a system built on knowledge of apparel structuring and female-specific erginomics to create cycling apparel to truly priorotize women cyclists' needs. Jelenew believes that the beauty of women's cycling comes from the interaction of curvilinear structures.

Today's athletic and performance design base their products and design heavily around men's needs first, disregarding the fact that men's and women's bodies are structured differently -- unlike men's relatively linear physiology, curvilinear structuring is the key to unlocking women's full potentiality. Flat tailoring can not properly contour a women's body and will not create the best fit for cycling performance. Women deserve the same attention and effort that is put into men's apparel making.

Sensing the mission of the women's cycling industry, Jelenew puts "respecting differences, creating comfort & protection" as its core design and development principle. Thus, driven by the mission to promote global women's cycling, Jelenew stands for inclusion, empowerment, and the upliftment of women everywhere.

This is in line with Lisa Leslie's personal believe and the "empowering women" message she has always advocated. Since its establishment, Jelenew has always taken social responsibility as its responsibility, sponsoring amfAR to help fight AIDS, sponsoring the PMC winter cycle to support cancer patients, and launching a cycling fundraising event to help plant trees at One Tree Planted. This is one of the reasons why Jelenew has been recognized by Lisa Leslie and Vanessa Bryant, who have always been committed to charitable causes.

We hope that with Lisa Leslie's joining us and Vanessa Bryant's support, more and more people will pay attention to Jelenew, expanding the influence of women's cycling in society, helping to promote the development of women's cycling, and empowering more women.