Global Pressure Relief Devices Market to Surpass US$ 6,286.5 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- Burlingame, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global pressure relief devices market is estimated to be valued at US$ 3,689.1 in 2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period (2022-2030).



Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Pressure Relief Devices Market:

The adoption of organic growth strategies such as acquisition by key market players is expected to drive the global pressure relief devices market over the forecast period. For instance, in April 2019, Smith & Nephew Plc., a medical technology company, announced that they had acquired Leaf Healthcare, Inc., a medical device company to develop the unique leaf patient monitoring system for pressure injury prevention and patient mobility monitoring

Key Market Takeaways:

The global pressure relief devices market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period due to the increasing awareness campaign by the key market players. For instance, in September 2020, Talley Group Ltd., a manufacturer of ulcer prevention and therapy products, announced that they had launched STOP, the pressure ulcer 2020 campaign on the occasion of global stop pressure ulcers day for the prevention and management of pressure ulcer. The aim of the campaign was to raise awareness about pressure ulcers among the clinical staff, patients, family members and lay carers.

Among application, pressure ulcer is expected to hold dominant position in the market due to increasing prevalence over the forecast period. For instance, in October 2020, according to the data published in National Center for Biotechnology Information, it was stated that about 2.5 million hospitalizations in the U.S. in 2019 are due to pressure ulcers which is a major concern for patients and healthcare staff

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global pressure relief devices market include Medtronic, Arjo, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Invacare Corporation, Smith & Nephew Plc., Stryker, Talley Group Ltd., Paramount Bed Co., Ltd., wissner-bosserhoff GmbH, 3M, 5 Minds Mobility

Market Segmentation:

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By Device Type: Mattress Foam Based Mattress Gel Filled Mattress Air Filled Mattress Fluid Filled Mattress Beds Kinetic Bed Air Therapy Bed Splint Heel Troughs Pressure Relief Chairs

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By Application: Pressure Ulcers Surgical Wounds Burns

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By End User: Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Clinics

Global Pressure Relief Devices Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Regions South Africa Central Africa North Africa







