First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva offers condolences to the people of Turkiye

AZERBAIJAN, February 6 - 06 February 2023, 11:50

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has made a post on her official Instagram page over an earthquake that occurred in Turkiye on February 6.

Mehriban Aliyeva said: “It is with deep sorrow that I received the news about the consequences of a powerful earthquake that occurred in the south-east of Turkiye. May Allah rest the souls of those who died during the tragedy in peace. I extend my profound condolences to their families and friends. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. I pray to the Almighty God to grant strength and patience to all the people of Turkiye!”

