MAP Forum to Host Director Manager of Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency on Tuesday

MOROCCO, February 6 - The Director Manager of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, Mohamed Salem Echarkaoui, will be the guest of the MAP Forum on Tuesday, which will be held under the theme "The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency: 25 years of action in the service of Al-Quds and its inhabitants".

This meeting, which will be held at the headquarters of MAP in Rabat starting at 9:00 a.m., will be an opportunity to focus on the role of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency in preserving the legal status and the civilizational, historical and religious identity of the Holy City.

It will also address the importance of the economic and social projects implemented by the Agency for the benefit of the residents of Al-Quds to improve their living conditions and the development of their city.

The forum will be broadcast live on M24 and RIM Radio, MAP's 24-hour news channel and news radio, as well as on MAP-Live, the agency's website "mapexpress.ma" and its Facebook account.

The MAP Forum has become a space for debate on current political, economic, cultural and social issues. It brings together government officials and personalities from various backgrounds, as well as members of the media.

MAP: 06 February 2023

