ONCF Joins FIFA in Success of Club World Cup Morocco 2022 (Statement)

MOROCCO, February 6 - The National Railways Office (ONCF) announced, Saturday, that it has joined the Fédération Internationale De Football Association (FIFA) for the success of the Club World Cup 2022, which takes place in Morocco from February 1 to 11, by becoming the "Supporter" of this competition.

To this end, the ONCF specified in a statement that it will be in charge of the travel of the different teams, referees and official staff between the cities of Tangier and Rabat or Casablanca, adding that these connections will be ensured by regular Al Bboraq trains, but also by special Al Boraq trains to adapt to the schedule of the matches.

In addition, and to accommodate a large number of fans from different cities in the Kingdom, ONCF recalled having implemented a special transport plan from 1 to 11 February, which consists of strengthening the train offer by increasing the capacity offered for regular traffic and by scheduling special trains, as follows:

Wednesday, February 1: a special train AL Boraq departing from Tangier at 11:30 p.m.

Saturday, February 4: two special Al Boraq trains departing from Casablanca at 8 p.m and from Tangier at 11 p.m.

Tuesday February 7: AL Boraq train from Tangier at 11:30 p.m and an Al Atlas train from Tangier to Fez at 11 p.m.

Wednesday February 8: a special train Al Boraq from Casablanca at 11 p.m. and Al Atlas train to Marrakech at midnight.

Saturday, February 11: a special Al Boraq train from Casablanca at 11 p.m. and Al Atlas train to Marrakech at midnight.

To learn more about the schedule of regular and special trains, ONCF invites its customers to anticipate these trips by being informed on its website www.oncf-voyages.ma and its official pages on social networks, or contact the customer relations center at 2255 or via the Chatbot M'ONCF at 0667652255.

ONCF and its teams will put all their energy to make this great sporting event a global success, concluded the statement.

MAP:05 February 2023