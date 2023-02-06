New to The Street and Hempacco Co., Inc. Sign 12 – Month Media Contract

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New to The Street and Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO) (“Hempacco”) signed a 12-month media contract to produce and air an informational series on New to The Street’s syndicated and sponsored television networks.



The contract calls for the New to the Street's news host to interview key corporate representatives from Hempacco Co., Inc. Then each interview will be broadcast across New to The Street's syndicated televised platforms on Newsmax TV and the FOX Business Network, and as a sponsored program on Bloomberg TV .

Airings expect to bring attention to Hempacco’s unique hemp Disrupting Tobacco™ products. The Company’s hemp cigarettes smoked in place of tobacco products, looks and feels like a common tobacco cigarette. The Company is the first of its kind, disrupting the $1T tobacco industry with a hemp cigarette that can be smoked in public without smelling like hemp or cannabis. With several patients and technology, Hempacco brings to market the purest hemp CBD products to market. Management interviews will showcase the Company's current successes with brands, Real Stuff, Hemp Hop, and Hemp Smokable products that are available at hemp vending machines, kiosks, retail locations, and online . The Company has Joint-venture partnerships with celebrity icons Cheech & Chong, Rick Ross, and now “Snoop Dog” (Calvin Broadus, Jr.) . Hempacco and “Snoop Dogg” recently announced a partnership to develop, manufacture, and market a line of various consumer packaged goods, including smokable hemp products, hemp paper, blunts, vapes, and edibles.

Sandro Piancone, Co-Founder/CEO of Hempacco Co., Inc. states, “New to The Street is an excellent media platform for us to talk about our Disrupting Tobacco™ operations and products. The interviews will enable us to explain the value proposition based on the Company's business model and how we continue to succeed against the $1T tobacco industry. With over 64 million Americans using some form of CBD product, the overall market demographics are strong for continued growth at the Company. All of us at HPCO look forward to maximizing the viewership with each televised interview about the exciting ongoings with our Company.”

Since the passing of The US Farm Bill of 2018 , hemp base products are growing in consumer popularity. And Hempacco’s hemp cigarettes are growing with consumers as a smoking sensation and a great alternative over tobacco use.

Vince Caruso, the Creator / Producer of New to The Street, states, “I am excited to have Hempacco, Inc. on the show. The consumer demand for hemp cigarettes, sourced from US grown hemp, looks strong. As a Company with a team of committed professionals, and a manufacturing facility in California, USA, our show viewers can learn more about the Company’s hemp products and markets. I look forward to Hempacco talk about their corporate on-goings.”

All interviews are to air on Newsmax TV , Fox Business Network, and Bloomberg TV , with exact dates and times of the broadcastings "To Be Announced."

All broadcasted shows will stream on the New to The Street website, www . newtothestreet.com . And New to The Street will provide social media marketing to further the reach of each broadcast.

About Hempacco Co., Inc. (NASDAQ: HPCO):

Hempacco Co., Inc.'s (NASDAQ: HPCO) goal is Disrupting Tobacco's™ nearly $1 trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing herb, spice, and cannabinoid smokables and rolling paper. Hempacco owns The Real Stuff™ functional hemp cigarette and rolling paper brand. Hempacco's operating segments include: 1). manufacturing of smokables, 2). hemp rolling paper, and cannabinoid sticks smokable technology development, and 3). The Real Stuff™ brand of functional smokables and rolling paper - hempaccoinc.com & www.realstuffsmokables.com .

About New to The Street:

New to the Street is an FMW Media production that operates one of the longest-running US and International sponsored and syndicated Nielsen Rated programming television brands, "New to The Street," and its blockchain show, "Exploring The Block." Since 2009, these brands have run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. television networks. The paid-for-television programming platforms can potentially reach over 540 million homes in the US and international markets. FMW's New to The Street / Newsmax televised broadcasting platform airs its syndication on Saturdays at 3:30 – 4:00 PM ET. FMW is also one of the nation's largest buyers of linear television, long and short-form paid programming - https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street & https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release should be considered in all filings of the Companies contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

CONTACT:

FMW Media Contacts:

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

"New to The Street" Business Development Office.

1-516-696-5900

Support@NewToTheStreet.com

Hempacco Co., Inc.

ir@hempaccoinc.com

619-779-0715

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/691bc8c9-4bff-4feb-bbd7-40f44f988e59