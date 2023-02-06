Submit Release
Friendly Hills Bancorp Reports Continued Strong Loan Growth and Fourth Quarter Operating Results

/EIN News/ -- WHITTIER, Calif., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Friendly Hills Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: FHLB), the holding company for First Pacific Bank (the “Bank”), today reported consolidated results for the fourth quarter and year ending December 31, 2022, highlighted by continued strong loan portfolio growth and improving operating results. As previously reported, the Company completed a private placement of common stock totaling $14.1 million, including $4.0 million that closed during the fourth quarter.

Highlights:

  • Total loans ended the year at $205 million, increasing $116 million or 131% since year end 2021, and increased $28 million since September 30, 2022.
  • The San Diego Office, opened in 2022, contributed significantly to this loan growth with $82 million of outstanding loans at year end 2022 generated by the San Diego team, further demonstrating the business community’s desire for a local, community bank that offers true relationship banking.
  • The Company completed a private placement of common stock at the end of October, raising gross proceeds of $14.1 million, before issuance costs, with $10.1 million being closed in the third quarter of 2022, and the remaining $4.0 million closed in October 2022.
  • Total assets ended the year at $367 million, up from $293 million at year end 2021 and $329 million at September 30, 2022.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits represent 45% of total deposits, an indication of our focus on small business relationships in the market we serve.
  • Net interest margin improved to 3.58% in Q4 from 3.36% in Q3.
  • The Bank ended the fourth quarter with a leverage capital ratio of 9.49% and total risk-based capital ratio was 13.3%, considered “well-capitalized” - the highest regulatory capital category.
  • We aligned our brand to better serve our expanded footprint and greater lending capacity and changed the Bank’s name to First Pacific Bank.

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022, the Company realized operating pre-tax, pre-provision profit of $40 thousand, compared to operating pre-tax, pre-provision loss of $249 thousand in Q3 2022. Operating pre-tax, pre-provision profit is before income taxes, before the provision for loan losses expense (if any), and in Q4 2022 excludes a non-recurring write-down on leased space and other assets that are no longer in use. Loan growth continues to drive significant improvement in net interest income, which increased $411 thousand, or 17% in the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter of 2022, and net interest margin improved to 3.58% in Q4 from 3.36% in Q3. Total noninterest expenses increased by $215 thousand during the fourth quarter, mostly attributable to the nonrecurring asset write-downs.

“Our fourth quarter results reflect our disciplined and thoughtful approach to growing the Bank and aligning our focus on small business banking in our target markets. We have delivered strong loan growth and continue to see momentum in our areas of strategic focus. Despite the challenging interest rate and economic environment, we are confident we can continue to grow our loan portfolio and maintain our strong asset quality in 2023,” said Joe Matranga, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

“2022 was a transformational year for the Company,” commented Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer. “During the year, the Company delivered on its strategy to drive significant loan growth, invest in personnel and technology, expand our footprint, realign our brand, and increase our capital base. We had remarkable growth in our lending portfolio, which increased from $89 million as of December 31, 2021, to $205 million as of December 31, 2022,” Rogge continued, “and the portfolio remains well diversified with $88 million in Commercial Loans (including $57 million in Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate Loans), $56 million in Other Commercial Real Estate Loans, and $40 million in Residential Real Estate Loans.”

“We ended the year on a strong note and look forward to continuing our momentum in 2023. As we look ahead, we are well-positioned to withstand the economic pressures and look forward to creating long-term value for our stakeholders,” Rogge concluded.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank, formerly known as Friendly Hills Bank, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Friendly Hills Bancorp (OTC Pink: FHLB), and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 16 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit www.firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Friendly Hills Bancorp intends for such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Future events are difficult to predict, and the expectations described above are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty that may cause actual results to differ materially and adversely. Forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our business plan, expectations and strategies, including, but not limited to, our expansion in the San Diego market, and can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” or “may” and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic; successfully realizing the benefits of our business strategy and plans,; changes in general economic and financial market conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which First Pacific Bank conducts its operations; effects of inflation and changes in interest rates; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; increased competitive challenges and expanding product and pricing pressures among financial institutions; impact of any natural disasters, including earthquakes; effect of governmental supervision and regulation, including any regulatory or other enforcement actions; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect First Pacific Bank’s operations or business; loss of key personnel; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. The Company does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events, or circumstances after the date of such statements except as required by law.  

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact
Jim Burgess
858.461.7302
jburgess@firstpacbank.com

Media Relations Contact
Amanda Conover
562.501.9062
aconover@firstpacbank.com

--- Summary Financial Table Follows ---

Friendly Hills Bancorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
             
        12/31/2022   12/31/2021
ASSETS            
Cash and due from banks       $ 4,076     $ 6,499  
Interest bearing deposits with other financial institutions         27,998       58,529  
Cash and cash equivalents         32,074       65,028  
             
Debt securities         116,823       126,858  
             
Loans         205,002       88,923  
Allowance for loan losses         (2,000 )     (1,800 )
Loans, net         203,002       87,123  
             
Restricted stock and equity securities         3,747       2,632  
Premises, equipment and right of use asset, net         1,893       2,313  
Bank owned life insurance         5,059       4,951  
Goodwill and core deposit intangible         1,337       1,788  
Accrued interest receivable and other assets         2,772       2,326  
Total Assets       $ 366,707     $ 293,019  
             
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY            
Liabilities            
Deposits            
Noninterest-bearing deposits       $ 118,827     $ 134,625  
Interest-bearing deposits         146,025       122,935  
Total deposits         264,852       257,560  
FHLB advances         65,000       12,000  
Accrued interest payable and other liabilities         3,704       3,730  
Total Liabilities         333,556       273,290  
             
Total Shareholders' Equity         33,151       19,729  
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity       $ 366,707     $ 293,019  
             
Common Shares Outstanding         3,776,622       2,006,393  
Book Value Per Share       $ 8.78     $ 9.83  
             
Friendly Hills Bancorp and Subsidiary
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share information)
             
    For the three   For the three   For the twelve
    months ended   months ended   months ended
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   12/31/2022
Interest income   $ 3,463     $ 2,691     $ 9,836  
Interest expense     569       208       964  
Net Interest Income     2,894       2,483       8,872  
Provision for loan losses     200       -       200  
Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses 2,694       2,483       8,672  
             
Noninterest income     120       201       1,200  
Noninterest expense     3,147       2,933       11,350  
Income (Loss) before Provision for Income Taxes     (333 )     (249 )     (1,478 )
Provision for (benefit from) income taxes     (117 )     (84 )     (489 )
Net Income (Loss)   $ (216 )   $ (165 )   $ (989 )
             
Earnings (Loss) Per Share Basic   $ (0.06 )   $ (0.08 )   $ (0.40 )


Primary Logo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


