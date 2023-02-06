Welly Health Launches Dermatologist Tested Body Lotion & Treatments

/EIN News/ -- MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Welly Health PBC launches a line of hand and body lotions and skin care treatments, designed to treat the top skincare concerns of Gen-Z and Millennial consumers. The new launch is dermatologist tested and formulated with premium face-care-inspired ingredients at efficacious levels.



“We’re excited to bring a new line of skin treatments that are formulated to promote healthy skin,” says Welly Co-Founder, Eric Ryan. “At Welly, we strive to make quality solutions that bring joy and ease to well care.”

Welly’s lineup of Skin Savers includes Daily Hydration Body Lotion, Body Acne Spray, Firming Body Cream, Eczema Body Cream, Rough & Bumpy Body Lotion, and Dry & Itchy Body Lotion. Welly is bringing dermatologist tested skincare solutions to Target shelves, made without dyes, fragrance, parabens, and mineral oil in sustainable packaging.

Welly Skin Savers offer simplified, benefit led skincare solutions by using the most efficacious ingredients bottled up in beautiful, easy to understand packaging. The bottles are made from 100% PCR (post-consumer recyclable material) and are 100% recyclable, furthering Welly’s B Corp focus on making better choices in every step of their product development process.

“Welly’s Skin Savers are a great option for people looking for effective treatment options with high quality ingredients," says board-certified Internal Medicine physician, Dr. Zion Ko Lamm. “I love that this new collection is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and suitable for all skin types.”

Welly’s lineup of Skin Savers is available now exclusively at Target (in the Hand & Body Lotion aisle and online) and getwelly.com. The lineup includes:



Daily Hydration Lotion (16 oz., $16.99): Lightweight and fast-absorbing moisturizing daily lotion that nourishes and soothes skin. Made with hyaluronic acid for replenishing hydration, plus coconut oil and sunflower seed oil to help skin prevent moisture loss and restore the skin’s protective barrier. Acne Body Spray (7 oz., $15.99): Full-coverage body spray made with 1% salicylic acid to unclog pores and prevent pimples, blemishes, blackheads and whiteheads. Eczema Body Cream (7 oz., $15.99): Non-greasy and non-sticky, this soothing eczema cream is made with 1% colloidal oatmeal to help relieve minor skin irritation and itching. Dry & Itchy Body Lotion (7 oz., $15.99): Offers 24 hours of heavenly hydration with 3% shea butter and coconut oil. This non-greasy lotion absorbs quickly and easily to soothe dry, itchy areas, leaving skin feeling silky and looking radiant. Rough & Bumpy Body Lotion (7 oz., $15.99): Tackles roughness and dryness, infused with 5.2% AHAs (alpha-hydroxy acids) to visibly soften, soothe and reveal happily hydrated skin. Firming Body Cream (7 oz. $15.99): Made with 12% glycerin and 3% shea butter to deliver deep, nourishing moisture that improves the appearance of firmness in two weeks.

About Welly:

Welly was created by Eric Ryan, the serial entrepreneur behind eco-friendly household brand Method and dietary supplement brand, OLLY. The brand is now sold in more than 44,000 stores, including Target, Walmart, CVS, Rite Aid, Kroger, Meijer, Stop & Shop, Hy-Vee, Amazon and more.

For more information, visit www.GetWelly.com and follow the social conversation on Instagram, TikTok, Facebook - @getwelly #getwelly #bewelly.

