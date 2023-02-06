Blind (ex) media executive launches Cool Collective Celebrating F&B
'Foodprint' agency rallies around bold brand pillars of sustainable strategies for food-focused brandsLONG BRANCH, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodprint NYC. is a boutique cooperative whose recipe for originality includes the partnership of outstanding Founder-owned agencies and inventive freelancers who have embraced an innovative cooperative dynamic. The new creative agency, located in Brooklyn, New York, was founded by Richard de Booij with a focus on sustainable strategies, whose pillars include the innovative use of video, graphics, and web design for food & beverage brands. The hybrid model gathers originators to build the best F&B ‘stories’ with the passion and dedication every business deserves. Clients have included Bacardi, Teavana, Food & Wine, Blue Apron, and Tastemade, to name a few.
Rethinking F&B strategy and content
Sustainable strategies are more prevalent than ever. Next to building a brand, product, or company, there is a fundamental duty to mitigate a product's negative environmental impact. Foodprint focuses on intelligent commercial strategies that positively impact our communities and environment because consumers, shareholders, and employees increasingly demand them.
In an environment where ESG reporting standards are increasingly held to account, Foodprint looks to explore the most innovative and robust impact reporting. ESG-guided creative content strategy is the North Star that guides everything Foodprint does.
Video & Graphics
Foodprint acts as a 'kitchen' for videographers and post-production specialists. It's a sleeves-rolled-up place for the creation of long and short-form content, commercial advertising, and in-store adoptions. The hybrid delivers beautiful work with a client's eye and a chef's taste.
Website: Design & E-commerce
From simple mobile signposting to more complex eCommerce solutions, Foodprint's food-obsessed designers deliver campaigns that push new technology frontiers and set contemporary trends. Many agencies maintain prominent people but are not always the most qualified teams for all client briefs or businesses. Some freelancers might be the best in their field but miss the combination and chemistry of a renowned team. At Foodprint NYC, the table is always set with mixed ingredients with preeminent partners that include:
Smakk (full service) - https://smakkstudios.com
Pennydeluxe (video production/commercials) - https://pennydeluxe.com
Shishkin Productions (graphics/post-production) - https://www.shishkinproductions.com
Fairshare (strategy) - https://fairshareeverywhere.com
Legally Blind Founder
A legally blind person captaining a new creative agency might sound like a contradiction, but it's storytelling with eyes wide shut. A visual thinker, Founder Richard de Booij doesn't falter with the fading light. Science has proven that when faced with losing one human sense, others tend to compensate. It has given him a sensitivity and an incredible antenna for ESG and DEI complexities. The loss of eyesight that developed within his right eye provided new 'insights' into the importance of one's life and the positivity generated by motivating others. Unfortunately, the eye disease didn't stay confined to the right side, and he became legally blind in 2019. With a corporate career that naturally ended, he was soon taxed with finding new ways to add field value, albeit at a different pace, but with the same passion and robust results. After finishing Law School, Richard held consistent media space positions. After completing his last corporate role as CEO of an international content marketing agency, de Booij recalibrated his focus from day-to-day management and became the Founder and Advisor of Foodprint NYC. With the boutique's launch, he has happily returned to the entrepreneurial environment and is now enjoying new life as a (commercial) sparring partner with less sight but more vision. As a team, the partners complement each other to become whole.
For more information on FOODPRINT, The hybrid Food & Beverage agency partner, visit https://www.foodprintnyc.com
Contact Info@foodprintnyc.com
Amy Gasaway - 332.333.4367
