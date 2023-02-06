The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship in Greensboro, NC Welcomes Three New Board Members
NCFE announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors: Marcus Thomas, Rodney Roberts and Andrea Bunn.
Our board serves not only as a governance body, but as valued advisors on our mission and strategic activities.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship (NCFE) announced the addition of three new members to its Board of Directors: Marcus Thomas, Rodney Roberts and Andrea Bunn.
— Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO.
Marcus Thomas, recognized by the Triad Business Journal as a Top 40 Under 40 recipient in 2021, is the Director of Community Engagement for Truliant Federal Credit Union. He’s responsible for Truliant’s community engagement and philanthropic outreach programs, as well as Truliant Foundation’s charitable programs.
Rodney Roberts is the Chief Information Officer at City of Greensboro where he’s responsible for a large metropolitan area network with approximately 90 remote locations servicing 3,000 end-users.
Andrea Bunn is a Regional Banking Executive at First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation, and oversees the Company’s retail banking strategy for more than 50 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina.
“These new board members each bring a wealth of expertise and insight,” said Sam Funchess, NCFE CEO. “Our board serves not only as a governance body, but as valued advisors on our mission and strategic activities.”
Lisa Hazlett, NCFE’s President, noted that: “As we continue to grow at our existing facility and begin the build-out of The Steelhouse, which will expand our capacity and resources significantly, it’s gratifying to have the support of board members who not only excel in their own professions, but are deeply engaged in the community as well.”
“The Board is delighted to welcome Rodney, Andy and Marcus,” said Laura Collins, NCFE’s Governance Chair, and the Director of IP Development and Commercialization at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. “Their voices will be important contributions to our discussions about how to best support the Nussbaum Center, especially as we expand the impact of NCFE by positioning the Steelhouse to welcome manufacturing associates.”
About the Nussbaum Center
The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship is a 501(c)3 non-profit and has been a magnet and a supportive partner for entrepreneurs, assisting with services every young business needs to succeed and grow.
The Steelhouse, adjacent to the existing NCFE small business incubator, is a major redevelopment project that will revitalize the massive historic Carolina Steel structure and create an estimated 600 jobs. The project will convert the existing raw space into flexible, scalable spaces that meet the needs of manufacturing entrepreneurs, food producers and the neighboring community. For more information: https://nussbaumcfe.com/.
