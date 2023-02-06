Clean Beauty Skincare Products Set to Transform the Beauty Industry with Stunning Results | Beautycounter, Versed, Codex Beauty Labs, LOLI Beauty, Tata Harper, Anita Grant, True Botanicals, ILIA Beauty, Klur, RMS Beauty

The Latest Industry Report with 90+ pages on Clean Beauty Skincare Products Market has been added to the library of Xcellent Insights Offerings. Growing popularity of clean beauty and clean beauty skincare products is a key factor expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Clean Beauty Skincare Products Market Size is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Key factors such as rising preference for anti-aging products among millennials, growing awareness about skin health, and increasing number of product launches are expected to drive global market growth during the forecast period.

Clean beauty refers to cosmetic products that are created without synthetic chemicals and ingredients that can harm the body or irate the skin. These products are organic, green, natural, and cruelty-free and have transparent labeling of ingredients, safe to use on the face and other body parts. Rising focus on personal appearance, increasing knowledge about personal care, and clean beauty products has resulted in increasing demand for face products, hair care, oral care, skin care wrinkle care products, and makeup products.

Factors such as increasing preference for online shopping, growing awareness about personal hygiene and grooming, and rising demand for branded clean beauty skincare products due to celebrity endorsements and social media influence are expected to drive global market revenue growth between 2023 and 2028.

However, high cost of clean beauty products, low awareness about clean beauty skincare products, and stringent regulations for product launch are key factors expected to hamper overall market growth going ahead.

Clean Beauty Skincare Products Industry Recent Developments:

In March 2022, Shiseido, a Japanese beauty leader has introduced a new clean beauty brand, Ule to its clean beauty portfolio as a plan to expand its skin care beauty base by 2022.





In October 2022, Evolved by Nature announced the launch of its first ever clean beauty skincare product made from activated silk that replaces many synthetic chemicals.

Facial Type Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share:

The facial type segment is expected to account for largest revenue share between 2022 and 2028. Factors such as increasing focus on personal appeal, rising preference for anti-aging products, growing demand for toxin-free, sustainable and skin-friendly products for face, and increasing production of face creams and moisturizers are expected to drive segment revenue growth during the forecast period.

Online Segment To Register Rapid Revenue CAGR:

The online segment is expected to register rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as increasing penetration on internet, high focus on maintaining skin health, rising availability of different types of clean beauty products in online stores, and growing preference for online shopping due to door-to-door delivery, more variety, and discounted prices.

North America to Lead In Terms of Revenue Share:

North America is expected to account for largest revenue share in the global market during the forecast period owing to increasing focus on aesthetic appeal and maintaining healthy skin, presence of well-established players, rising product launches, and availability of various clean beauty skincare products on online platforms and offline stores.

List of Key Players Operating in the Market:

Beautycounter

Versed

Codex Beauty Labs

LOLI Beauty

Tata Harper

Anita Grant

True Botanicals

ILIA Beauty

Klur

RMS Beauty

The global clean beauty skincare products market has been segmented based on type, application, and region:

Clean Beauty Skincare Products Market Segment by Type:

Body Type

Facial Type

Clean Beauty Skincare Products Market Segment by Application:

Online Retails

Offline Retails

Clean Beauty Skincare Products Market Segment by Region:

North America (USA, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, China Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E)

