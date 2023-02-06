Food Enzymes Market to Reach $2.39 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 4.70% by 2020-2027

Companies covered in food enzymes market are Novozymes, DuPont, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., AB Enzymes, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, BASF SE, Nutritech Enzymes, Amano Enzymes, Inc., Biocatalysts and others

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global food enzymes market size is expected to rise considerably owing to extensive adoption of clean-labeled and natural ingredients in food & beverage industry. Fortune Business Insights, in its latest report, titled “Food Enzymes Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, and Regional Forecast, 2020–2027.”, further observes that the market value stood at USD 1.69 billion in 2019, which is likely to hit USD 2.39 billion by 2027 while exhibiting a 4.70% CAGR during the forecast period.

What does the Market Report Include?

The market report includes an exhaustive study of several factors such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities that will affect the growth of the market in the forthcoming years. The report covers regional demographics that include qualitative and quantitative information about the regions that are further divided into nations that are contributing to the growth of the market between 2019 and 2026. Furthermore, the competitive landscape has been discussed in-depth that include information of several players operating in the market. Moreover, information on the adoption of strategies such as merger and acquisition, collaboration, partnerships, and joint ventures by the companies that will drive the growth of the market has been included during the projected horizon.

Get a Sample Research PDF:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/food-enzymes-market-102835

List of Key Companies Profiled are:



DuPont (U.S.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

AB Enzymes (Germany)

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

BASF SE (Germany)

Nutritech Enzymes (Finland)

Amano Enzymes, Inc. (China)

Biocatalysts (UK)

Novozymes

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2020-2027 Forecast CAGR 4.70% 2027 Value Projection USD 2.39 Billion Base Year 2019 Food Enzymes Market Size in 2019 USD 1.69 Billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 204 Segments Covered By Source, By Type, By Application, By Region Food Enzymes Market Growth Drivers Increasing Consumption of Clean-Labeled Food to Surge Demand

Browse In-depth Summary of This Research Insight:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/food-enzymes-market-102835

Regional Analysis:

Increasing Demand for High-quality Processed Food to Augur Growth in North America

Among the regions, North America is anticipated to remain dominant and register high global food enzymes market revenue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribable to factors such as growing demand for naturally occurring ingredients. Additionally, increasing demand for high-quality processed food and rising investments from manufacturers to develop innovative products is likely to drive the market growth in the region. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is likely to register steady growth for the market during the forecast period. This is attributable to factors such as growing demand for bakery and dairy products.

Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing Consumption of Clean-Labeled Food to Surge Demand

According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), long-term exposure of chemicals at high concentrated levels through food may have a toxicological effect on humans. Though they are essential building blocks, synthetic chemicals as additives have an adverse effect on health when consumed. Increasing awareness among people regarding the health concerns associated with the consumption of synthetic ingredients is expected to surge the demand for clean-labeled food across the globe. The gradual shift of the consumers from chemical ingredients to naturally processed food products that are safe and healthy will boost the demand for food enzymes in the forthcoming years. For instance, in October 2019, Tiny Organics, a U.S.-based direct-to-consumer brand, announced its launch of organic plant-based recipes that are healthy for toddlers. The recipes include baby burrito bowls, pumpkin spice oatmeal, and coconut curry-induced dishes.

Competitive Analysis:



Joint Ventures Among Companies to Spur Demand for Food Enzymes

In November 2019, Cargill along with DSM announced its plan to enter into a joint venture. Avansya, the joint venture between the two giants is about constructing a commercial facility to manufacture stevia sweeteners through the fermentation process. The companies are likely to consolidate their position with their collaboration by setting up the 10,000 sq. ft. plant that costs around USD 50 million, located at Blair, Nebraska. Adoption of strategies such as joint ventures, product launches, and expansion of product offerings by the companies to cater to the increasing consumer demand is likely to favor the global food enzymes market growth between 2020 and 2027.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/food-enzymes-market-102835

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Source Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions

Global Food Enzymes Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Source Microbes Plants Animals By Type Carbohydrases Proteases Lipases Others By Application Bakery Dairy Beverages Nutraceuticals Other Processed Foods By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/food-enzymes-market-102835

Key Industrial Development:



March 2019: AB Enzymes, a leading biotech company, announced its launch of a new enzyme product, ROHALASE. The new enzyme will limit the need for chemicals to extract oil from seeds such as sunflower, soy, and canola, among others while helping the company to deliver high yields.

Read Related Insights:

Sorbitol Market to Reach USD 1,928.3 Million by 2026 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 5.54%

Sugar Alcohol Market to Hit USD 6.70 Billion by 2027 | Exhibiting a CAGR of 7.75%

With 8.2% CAGR, Corn Starch Market to Reach USD 29.39 Billion by 2026

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower,

Baner - Mahalunge Road,

Baner, Pune-411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™