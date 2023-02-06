Shampoo Market Size to Hit $39.58 Billion by 2028 | At 3.6% CAGR

Companies covered in Shampoo Market are Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.), Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.), Estée Lauder Co. Inc. (New York, U.S.), Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan), Beiserdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany), L’Oréal S.A. (Paris, France), Unilever (London, U.K.), Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan), Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Düsseldorf, Germany), and more players profiled.

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a report published by Fortune Business Insights™, the global shampoo market size is set to rise at a 3.6% CAGR and is anticipated to generate a revenue of $39.58 billion by 2028 from $30.89 billion in 2021. In its report titled, “Shampoo Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at $30.09 billion in 2020.

Demand for shampoos is increasing in the market due to increasing pollution, changing lifestyles, and the desire of having silky, shiny hair is the prime factor that is driving the hair care market. Further, the availability of different types of hair cleansing products such as dry, dandruff control, and herbal is also promoting growth. Also, the demand for hair cleansing products that are specially designed for colored hair is likely to bode well for this market.

Shampoo Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 3.6% 2028 Value Projection USD 39.58 Billion Base Year 2020 Shampoo Market Size in 2020 USD 30.09 Billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 188 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Form, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region Shampoo Market Growth Drivers Wide Product Availability to Accelerate Market Growth Focus on Product Customization to Foster Market Growth

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the shampoo market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

Johnson & Johnson (New Jersey, U.S.)

Coty Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Estée Lauder Co. Inc. (New York, U.S.)

Kao Corporation (Tokyo, Japan)

Beiserdorf AG (Hamburg, Germany)

L’Oréal S.A. (Paris, France)

Unilever (London, U.K.)

Shiseido Co. Ltd. (Tokyo, Japan)

Procter & Gamble Co. (Ohio, U.S.)

Henkel AG & Co. KG aA (Düsseldorf, Germany)

What does the Report Provide?

The shampoo market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to market growth.

Drivers & Restraints

Increasing Prevalence of Hair Problems to Fuel Market Growth

Problems ranging from hair thinning, sebum secretions to severe hair loss all have been given a fair share of opportunities to come up with effective hair cleansing products. Thus, manufacturers are coming up with custom-made shampoos related to several hair problems, such as cleansers for oily hair and dry hair, those for curly type, and the ones who desire to have voluminous and bouncy hair.

For instance, in 2019, the Journal of ‘Drug Invention Today’ published a questionnaire-based study about the ‘General awareness about seborrheic dermatitis/dandruff among dental students. This survey led to the conclusion that more than 65% of survey respondents experience dandruff problems, wherein 75% of them stated that the cause of dandruff was the change in hormonal levels and stress. However, the majority of participants use an anti-dandruff shampoo to combat the issue.

On the other hand, excessive use of hair cleansers affects hair growth. Additionally, awareness about DIY (Do-It-Yourself) products such as the use of amla (Indian gooseberry), reetha (Indian soapberry), egg yolk, and curd for hair cleansing is likely to limit the market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increased Spending on Hair Care Products

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position market during the forecast period owing to the growing number of millennials as well as Gen X in the countries with increasing spending on basic hair care products. For instance, a report by Japan Cosmetic Industry Association states that, as of 2018 data, nearly 22.7% of shipments are of hair care products in the region. Furthermore, key players are targeting the population with the introduction of low-cost sachets to increase market penetration in the rural area as well. The region’s market stood at 10.54 Billion in 2020.

Market Segmentation:

By product type, the market is bifurcated into medicated and non-medicated. By its form, it is segmented into liquid, solid, and others. Based on it its application, it is divided into household and commercial. On the basis of its distribution channel, it is segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, convenience stores, online stores, and others. Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and the Middle East & Africa

Rеаѕоnѕ to Get thіѕ Rероrt:

A qualitative and quantitative market study based on segmentation that includes both economic and non-economic factors

Data on market value for each section and sub-segment

Indicates the region and market segment that is likely to expand the fastest and dominate the market.

The consumption of the product/service in each region is highlighted, as are the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape includes the top players' market rankings, as well as new service/product launches, collaborations, company expansions, and acquisitions made by the companies profiled in the last few years.

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Acquisitions to Strengthen Their Positions

The shampoo market is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in January 2020, Herbal Essence, hair care brand of Procter & Gamble, brand Herbal Essence came up with its new product line, ‘Potent Aloe Collection.’ This line of hair cleansers comes with a sustainability program. The brand collaborated with TerraCycle to create a recyclable bottle. These bottles are made with 25% beach plastic collected from organizations around the world. Such environment-friendly initiatives will significantly enhance their portfolio of innovative products in the dentistry segment, and such proactive strategies are expected to drive the market in upcoming years.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Overview of the Parent/Related Markets Industry SWOT Analysis Supply Chain and Regulatory Analysis Recent Industry Developments - Policies, Partnerships, New Product Launches, and Mergers & Acquisitions Qualitative Analysis (in relation to COVID-19) Impact of COVID-19 Supply Chain Challenges Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19

Global Shampoo Market Analysis, Insights, and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type (Value) Medicated/Special-Purpose Non-Medicated/Regular By Form (Value) Liquid Solid Others By Application (Value) Household Commercial By Distribution Channel (Value) Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Online Stores Others By Region (Value) North America Europe Asia Pacific South America Middle East & Africa



TOC Continued…!

Industry Developments

January 2020 – Garnier Fructis, a brand of L’Oreal, launched ‘Treat Shampoo & Conditioner’ products that are vegan and formulated with 98% naturally derived ingredients.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs):

1. Is the Shampoo Industry growing?

Answer: Fortune Business Insights says that the global market size was USD 30.09 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 39.58 billion by 2028.

2. Who are the key players in the Shampoo Market?

Answer: LOreal, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, and Henkel are a few major players in the global market.

3. What are Key Factors Raising the Market?

Answer: The rising hair-related issues and heightened demand for herbal hair care are major factors driving the markets growth.

