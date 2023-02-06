Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,763 in the last 365 days.

Fujifilm Expands its RxD Inkjet Pigment Dispersions Color Range

New Orange, Green and Violet colors enable the formulation of inkjet inks for wider color gamut printing

/EIN News/ -- Grangemouth, UK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, Ltd., has announced global commercial availability of an expanded range of colors to its series of high performance RxD pigment dispersions for water-based inkjet ink formulation. Fujifilm now offers dispersions in Orange PO71, Green PG7, and Violet PV23 pigments. The new inkjet pigment dispersions are now available world-wide through Fujifilm’s Ink Solutions Group. 

OGV colors are typically used to formulate ink sets that extend the gamut of a print system beyond the color space achievable with CMYK, which is particularly important for achieving higher vibrancy, color accuracy and matching brand spot colors in packaging, textile and commercial print applications. 

Grant Murney, product manager of RxD inkjet pigment dispersions, says “In developing the new RxD Orange, Green and Violet dispersions we’ve carefully selected the best polymers and processing conditions to ensure optimum stability and print performance for our customers, in line with the standard CMYK products already in the RxD product range.” 

RxD pigment dispersions are used in Fujifilm’s aqueous ink developments for OEMs and are available to other ink formulators. 

Fujifilm’s RxD dispersions are highly stable and suitable for ink formulation across a wide range of applications. They are engineered with Fujifilm’s proprietary reactive dispersant technology which uses a cross-linked polymer to create a secure cage around the pigment. This provides a stable dispersion that is compatible with a wide range of components used in inkjet ink formulation, enabling the design of stable ink formulations that meet demanding performance requirements. The high-quality pigments used in RxD dispersions comply with Swiss Ordinance SR817.023.21, making indirect food contact compliant applications accessible. 

Last year, Fujifilm announced a further expansion within a $47 million investment in its global RxD inkjet dispersion manufacturing capabilities, part of its commitment to meet the growing demand for new applications with aqueous inkjet inks and supporting its global customer base. 

For more information, and to contact, visit www.fujifilmink.com

 About Fujifilm 

FUJIFILM Imaging Colorants, UK, specializes in the manufacture of inkjet colorants. It is one of several ink technology manufacturing companies operating under common management, marketed as FUJIFILM Ink Solutions Group. The Ink Solutions Group provides high-performance inkjet ink and pigment dispersions to print system OEMs, converters and ink formulators looking to create the best digital printing products. Through a collaborative, customer-focused approach, it provides expert knowledge and delivers products to meet customers’ exact requirements, enabling them to get the best possible inkjet performance. Fujifilm’s inkjet ink technologies global commercial team is supported by a network of dedicated development and manufacturing centres in the UK, USA and Japan. For more information, visit www.fujifilmink.com.  

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2022, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.5 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 122 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com

Attachment 


Danielle Brown
FUJIFILM Holdings America Corporation
9145743273
danielle.brown@fujifilm.com

You just read:

Fujifilm Expands its RxD Inkjet Pigment Dispersions Color Range

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.