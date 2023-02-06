Saras Micro Devices Set to Expand in Atlanta with New Inland Tract Office

Company innovating next generation of power management for semiconductors

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saras Micro Devices has selected the Inland Tract property located in West Midtown as it prepares to expand its Atlanta research and development operations. The start-up company is designing and fabricating innovative power delivery solutions that will revolutionize next-generation electronics products.



Saras’ advanced Integrated Passive Devices (AIPD™) represent a transformative power delivery solution, offering significant improvements in power and thermal efficiency for high-performance compute and artificial intelligence/machine learning processor applications.

“In selecting a site, we wanted to maintain our proximity to Georgia Tech, where access to their best-in-class facilities, equipment and technologists enable us to accelerate our development,” said Ron Huemoeller, Chief Executive Officer. “We felt that being in the heart of the city was also advantageous in attracting top talent, particularly early career engineers and researchers.”

The company’s current office near Georgia Tech has approximately 2,000 square feet; to support its growth, the company will lease 17,706 square feet at Inland Tract and expects to relocate to that facility in June 2023.

“Our team is rapidly growing, and we need more space to support our activities,” Huemoeller added. “Relocation to the larger and consolidated Inland Tract site will help us improve our operating efficiency, accelerate our research and development, and deliver the continued product innovation our customers and supply chain partners have come to expect.”

Atlanta is one of the fastest-growing high-tech urban centers in the nation, with both leading global tech companies as well as a plethora of start-ups. The city has been rated the #3 City for STEM professionals and #2 for Quality of Engineering Universities by WalletHub, as well as the #1 State for Doing Business for eight consecutive years by Area Development.

“Atlanta’s strength in the technology industry has attracted tech giants such as Google, Cisco, Microsoft and Micron, and there are 33 corporate innovation centers in the metro Atlanta region supporting the development of new technology innovations,” said Cynthia Curry, Senior Director, Smart Cities & CleanTech Ecosystems, Metro Atlanta Chamber. “With its semiconductor industry focus, Saras Micro Devices further adds to the rich diversity of Atlanta’s technology company portfolio, and we’re pleased to see their R&D operations expand.”

Saras Micro recently announced the formation of a manufacturing facility in Chandler, AZ and is also planning to add an office in Cupertino, CA in the future that will be the design center of excellence for the company. Currently, there are approximately 25 engineers at the Atlanta site focused on research and development. Saras expects the Chandler site to employ an additional 25 full-time employees by the end of 2023, with intentions to expand as more operations and products come online.

About Saras Micro Devices

Saras Micro Devices is designing and fabricating innovative power delivery solutions to revolutionize next generation electronics products. The company’s AIPD™ products provide flexible design solutions across multiple product categories, including high-performance computing (HPC), power products and mobile solutions. Saras is working with customers and partners to deliver 1st generation products in 2024. www.sarasmicro.com

Media contact: Lynn Hood, lynn@crackerjack-marketing.com, 678-974-2623