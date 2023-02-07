World sensation - a real innovation and evolution of bikes: mocci Smart Pedal Vehicle made in Germany
Unlike all other pedelecs in the market, mocci Smart Pedal Vehicles are a highly sophisticated, sustainable, and disruptive innovation.MUNICH, BAVARIA, GERMANY, February 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With its completely digitized Smart Pedal Vehicles, mocci from Germany combines intelligent software with hardware and creates a completely new class of pedal-driven bikes.
Micromobility rethought: with the “mocci Smart Pedal Vehicles”, CIP Mobility GmbH sets completely new standards for efficient, smooth, and sustainable commercial mobility in urban areas. Developed as a highly innovative micromobility platform, mocci breaks with many conventions of the traditional bicycle industry and combines smart hardware, smart software, and innovative materials. The “Smart Pedal Vehicles” offer a completely new riding experience that is customizable to the rider, safe, sustainable, and fully connected. The serial hybrid drive enables chainless and low-maintenance locomotion. The use of recyclable high-performance plastics and the elimination of components and mechanical transmission enable a safe, low-maintenance system. All mocci components are developed and produced sustainably in Germany.
“Our Smart Pedal Vehicles are an innovative, individual, and sustainable solution for companies that want to operate flexibly, quickly, and environmentally friendly in urban areas. For 2023, our mission is to deliver to a wide range of B2B customers and thus decisively shape inner-city mobility,” says co-founder Dimitrios Bachadakis. “With mocci, we combine all aspects of future mobility in a holistic platform: functionality, sustainability, digitality, and design. In this way, we question current concepts, completely rethink them and take a holistic view of the topic of commercial mobility in the context of the networked, digital city.”
A new class of vehicles – a new way to ride a bike
Behind the award-winning design are many other benefits for customers: mocci puts the driver and his needs in the foreground and creates a new individual user experience, seamless integration, and safe driving. Thanks to diverse individual transport solutions for customers, mocci can be used to realize a variety of inner-city and operational mobility scenarios.
With their low downtimes and long service life of five years, the carbon-neutral Smart Pedal Vehicles offer enormous advantages. Pedal-driven bikes can be used, for example, to commute to work, to deliver groceries, for courier trips, with an additional trailer as a compact service vehicle for urban areas, or modern campus mobility. A driver's license and additional costs due to taxes or insurance are not required to ride the Smart Pedal Vehicles.
Urban Mobility rethought and awarded.
mocci received a wide range of international awards. In 2022 mocci was honored with the German Design Award in the category “Excellent Product Design Bicycles” for its Smart Pedal Vehicles. At the beginning of 2023, the company obtained the “Design & Innovation Award 2023” with its innovative, robust, and reliable pedal-driven bikes. "With mocci, we combine functionality, sustainability, and design in a holistic platform. We are very proud of the award and pleased with the appreciation of the renowned international juries," says co-founder Yao Wen. "With our SPVs, we will serve a wide range of customers and shape urban mobility in Europe and the rest of the World."
Furthermore, the Company CIP MOBILITY GMBH founded by Yao Wen and Dimitrios Bachadakis is among the most innovative German companies in 2023. The entrepreneurs received the “TOP 100” seal. Only particularly innovative companies in Germany receive this award. The competition is based on a scientific selection process. The jury from several industries and social backgrounds, the innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke from the Vienna University of Economics and Business Administration and his team examined CIP MOBILITY GMBH based on more than 100 criteria from five categories: Innovation-promoting top management, innovation climate, innovative processes and organization, external orientation/open innovation and innovation success. "We are very proud of this special award as Top Innovator 2023! It proves that we can rely on our entrepreneurial strength and inspires us for the future to give innovation the highest priority in our companies and thus make a decisive contribution to the connected, green future of the world!" says co-founder Yao Wen.
About mocci
As a brand of CIP Mobility GmbH, mocci is part of the CIP GROUP, which has been focusing on sustainable trends and business models for years. Started in 2004 as a Siemens AG management buy-out by Yao Wen and Dimitrios Bachadakis, the CIP Group's field of activity today focuses on developing, implementing, and scaling innovative and sustainable business models. mocci is revolutionizing the growing European market for work and cargo e-bikes with its innovative Smart Pedal Vehicles.
