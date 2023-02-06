Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,768 in the last 365 days.

Connect Biopharma to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference and Participate in BioCom California

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO and TAICANG, SUZHOU, China, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: CNTB), a global clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing T cell-driven therapies to treat inflammatory diseases, today announced it will be presenting, and hosting one-on-one meetings, at the following conferences in February and March 2023:

  • SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference, February 15 at 4:10 pm Eastern/1:10pm Pacific. To view the presentation live please, follow this link: https://wsw.com/webcast/svb8/cntb/1610037
    A replay will be available for 90 days, until April 17.
  • BioCom Global Partnering and Investor Conference, February 28 – March 2, at the Lodge at Torrey Pines, La Jolla, Calif.

About Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited

Connect Biopharma is a global, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company applying its expertise in T cell biology and deep knowledge of the drug discovery industry to develop innovative therapies to treat chronic inflammatory diseases with the goal of improving the lives of millions of those affected around the world. The Company is building a rich pipeline of proprietary small molecules and antibodies, using functional T cell assays, to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets. The Company’s lead product candidate, CBP-201, is an antibody designed to target interleukin-4 receptor alpha (IL-4Rα) in development for the treatment of atopic dermatitis and asthma. The Company’s second most advanced product candidate, CBP-307, is a modulator of S1P1 T cell receptor and is in development for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC). The Company’s third product candidate, CBP-174, is a peripherally acting antagonist of histamine receptor 3, in development for the treatment of pruritus associated with AD.

For more information, please visit: https://www.connectbiopharm.com/

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Ina McGuinness
805.427.1372
imcguinness@connectpharm.com

MEDIA CONTACT:
Deanne Eagle
917.837.5866
Deanne@mcguinnessIR.com 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Connect Biopharma to Present at SVB Securities Global Biopharma Conference and Participate in BioCom California

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.