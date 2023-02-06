VERB Begins Implementation of Comprehensive Plan to Combat Illegal Naked Short Selling of Its Shares

The Company Has Engaged ShareIntel Among Other Experts – Investigation Underway

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. and LEHI, Utah, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB) ("VERB" or the "Company"), the leader in interactive video-based sales-enablement applications, including MARKET.live, its livestream social shopping platform, announces today that it has recently engaged ShareIntel – Shareholder Intelligence Services, among other forensic professionals, and an investigation into potential illicit trading activity in its shares, and those responsible, is underway.



ShareIntel’s experienced team of professionals, leveraging their proprietary “Data Repository Information Link” (DRIL-DownTM) technology, combine and analyze data from clearing firms, broker-dealers, reporting entities, and other sources to provide actionable intelligence. This analysis will help serve to direct the course of actions VERB’s board may implement to protect the Company’s shareholders.

“While we intend to move swiftly, we will move thoughtfully, guided and driven by the data,” states Rory J. Cutaia, VERB CEO. “In addition to possible enforcement actions, our board is currently considering shareholder focused initiatives, including the issuance of a special dividend. We are also paying close attention to the work other companies are doing to combat illicit trading activity, as we consider adopting those strategies and initiatives that appear to produce the most promising results. Among those strategies are Genius Group’s issuance of an NFT to shareholders for Genius Group’s services, an innovative initiative we applaud, and a version of which may be particularly interesting for our shareholders, for products available on our MARKET.live livestream social shopping platform.”

“With our recent capital raise behind us and our senior secured debt paid off, we are committed to taking the appropriate actions. Our objective is to protect our shareholders and based on the data and advice of the professionals we have engaged, we have made it clear that everything is on the table.”

About VERB

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: VERB), the market leader in interactive video-based sales applications, transforms how businesses attract and engage customers. The Company’s MARKET.live platform is a multi-vendor, multi-presenter, livestream social shopping destination at the forefront of the convergence of ecommerce and entertainment, where hundreds of retailers, brands, creators and influencers can monetize their base of fans and followers across social media channels. The Company’s Software-as-a-Service, or SaaS platform, based on its proprietary interactive video technology, is comprised of a suite of sales enablement business software products offered on a subscription basis. Its software applications are used by hundreds of thousands of people in over 100 countries and in more than 48 languages. VERB’s clients include large sales-based enterprises as well as small business sales teams, including the sales and marketing departments of professional sports teams. With approximately 150 employees and contractors, the Company is headquartered in Lehi, Utah, and maintains offices in Newport Beach, California.

