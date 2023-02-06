OPSWAT Unveils New Mobile & Rugged Portable Media Security Solution for Critical Infrastructure

ARC Industry Leadership Forum attendees are among the first to experience the MetaDefender Kiosk K2100, a new ultra-rugged security solution built for extreme conditions

/EIN News/ -- Orlando, Fla., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OPSWAT, a global leader in Critical Infrastructure Protection (CIP) cybersecurity solutions, today unveiled its MetaDefender Kiosk K2100 at the 27th Annual ARC Industry Leadership Forum. The forum attendees are among the first to experience the new, ultra-rugged mobile kiosk designed to keep critical networks secure in even the harshest conditions.

"OPSWAT has a deep understanding of the challenges OT security teams face,” said Sid Snitkin, Vice President, Cybersecurity Services at ARC Advisory Group. “I am impressed with the comprehensive suite of security solutions and services the company offers to address those challenges, and I’m excited that our ARC Industry Leadership Forum attendees will get to experience it firsthand."

Many critical infrastructure industries rely on operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS), but they are often isolated through air-gapped networks. As a result, OT personnel depend on removable media as a way to install updates, conduct audits, and transfer data. However, if left unchecked, these removable media devices can introduce potential vulnerabilities and malware that can then propagate to the rest of the network. The MetaDefender Kiosk acts as a digital security guard – inspecting all media for malware, vulnerabilities and sensitive data before entering or leaving a secure environment.

"I am pleased to unveil the mobile iteration of our MetaDefender Kiosk,” said Pete Lund, VP of Products, OT Security of OPSWAT. “Critical infrastructure operators and security professionals are faced with both demanding environmental conditions and protecting critical systems against uncontrolled removable media and malware. The new MetaDefender Kiosk 2100 operates in the most challenging environments. It is built to withstand rain, dust, vibrations, and more – and most importantly easily, in full gear and gloves.”

The military-grade solution is ruggedized, enabling the secure use of portable and removable media in all conditions and environments. Like the other MetaDefender Kiosk models, the K2100 was built with OPSWAT’s top cyber-threat prevention technologies, including multiscanning with over 30 anti-malware engines, file vulnerability assessment, Deep Content Disarm and Reconstruction (Deep CDR), Proactive Data Loss Prevention (Proactive DLP), and country of origin and compliance checks.

This announcement follows the 2021 launch of the MetaDefender Kiosk L1001, as well as many other product launches and enhancements from 2022, including MetaDefender Cloud Email Security, Neuralyzer, and the acquisition of FileScan.IO.

Find OPSWAT at the ARC Industry Leadership Forum at booth #21.

