NewAmsterdam Pharma Appoints John W. Smither to its Board of Directors

/EIN News/ -- NAARDEN, The Netherlands and MIAMI, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (Nasdaq: NAMS or “NewAmsterdam Pharma” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative oral therapies for major cardiometabolic diseases, today announced the appointment of John W. Smither as an independent director to its Board of Directors. Mr. Smither will also serve as chair of NewAmsterdam Pharma’s Audit Committee.



“We are so pleased to welcome John to the NewAmsterdam Board of Directors,” said Michael Davidson, M.D., chief executive officer of NewAmsterdam Pharma. “His extensive experience in operational and strategic leadership roles across multiple publicly-traded life sciences companies will be invaluable to NewAmsterdam Pharma following our public listing [on NASDAQ]. We welcome John’s leadership as we continue to advance obicetrapib through multiple pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials and begin preparations for a potential commercial launch.”

Most recently, Mr. Smither served as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) at Arcutis Biotherapeutics, where he was responsible for all financial aspects of the company’s business, including leading Arcutis’ successful initial public offering and two capital raises. Prior to joining Arcutis, Mr. Smither served as the CFO of Sienna Biopharmaceuticals from April 2018 until March 2019. He also served as interim CFO for Kite Pharma during its integration with Gilead. Mr. Smither has 15 years’ experience as a practicing CPA (inactive), including time spent as an audit partner at Ernst & Young. Mr. Smither has previously served on the Boards of several biopharmaceutical companies and currently serves as director at both eFFECTOR Therapeutics and Applied Molecular Transport. He holds a B.S. in Business Administration from California State University, Los Angeles.

“NewAmsterdam is backed by an exceptional leadership team that has positioned the Company for long-term success, with a robust capital position to potentially fund operations through all key milestones and a leading pharmaceutical partner to support commercialization efforts in Europe,” said Mr. Smither. “I am thrilled to join the NewAmsterdam Pharma’s board at such an exciting time, as the Company continues to enroll patients in multiple pivotal Phase 3 trials for obicetrapib, a potentially safe and effective oral therapy that could change the treatment paradigm for cardiovascular disease.”

About NewAmsterdam

NewAmsterdam (Nasdaq: NAMS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to improve patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been sufficiently successful or well tolerated. NewAmsterdam is investigating obicetrapib, an oral, low-dose and once-daily CETP inhibitor, as the preferred LDL-C lowering therapy to be used as an adjunct to maximally tolerated statin therapy for high-risk cardiovascular disease (“CVD”) patients. Results from NewAmsterdam’s ROSE Phase 2b trial (presented at AHA Scientific Sessions in 2021) included observations that patients receiving obicetrapib 10 mg experienced a median reduction in LDL-C of 51% versus baseline in patients on high-intensity statin therapy (vs. a 7% reduction in the placebo arm). Based in the Netherlands, NewAmsterdam recently completed a business combination with Frazier Lifesciences Acquisition Corporation (“FLAC”), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by an affiliate of Frazier Healthcare Partners. Proceeds from this transaction were approximately $328 million, prior to deducting transaction expenses, comprising approximately $93 million in funds from the former FLAC trust account and approximately $235 million from the concurrent, oversubscribed PIPE financing, which was co-led by Frazier Healthcare Partners and Bain Capital Life Sciences and included leading institutional investors. In June 2022, NewAmsterdam entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with the Menarini Group for the commercialization of obicetrapib in Europe, while retaining all rights to commercialize obicetrapib, if approved, in the rest of the world, as well as rights to develop certain forms of obicetrapib for other diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease. For more information, please visit: www.newamsterdampharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

