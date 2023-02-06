MGO Global Chooses CGS BlueCherry® for End-to-End Supply Chain, Warehousing and Logistics Management

Home to The Messi Brand, a premium line of lifestyle apparel inspired by soccer legend Leo Messi, MGO to leverage BlueCherry’s ability to streamline operations and time-to-market

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CGS, a global provider of business applications, enterprise learning and outsourcing services, today announced that MGO Global Inc. (NASDAQ: MGOL), a performance-driven lifestyle brand portfolio company, has chosen its award-winning and industry-leading BlueCherry® Enterprise Suite for its end-to-end ERP and warehousing/logistics management. MGO will rely on CGS’s innovation and expertise to streamline its operation and provide insights to help its business grow.



The demands placed on today’s fashion and apparel industry pose major challenges for the manufacturers and retailers responsible for creating, sourcing, and delivering products. Brands like MGO are tasked with delivering the highest quality goods to its customers, wherever they are, which is why transparency in its supply chain is a key to success. BlueCherry’s technology platform will propagate deep into MGO’s supply chain logistics to digitize, collect, and validate important insights for MGO to interpret and inform its decision-making processes as part of its go-to-market strategy.

“Our top priority is to meet and exceed customer demands through design and delivery of high-quality products using the finest materials. Of equal importance is the accessibility of our goods by ensuring they are available when and where our customers are,” said Maximiliano Ojeda, co-founder, Chairman and CEO of MGO Global, Inc. ”In seeking a technology partner to offer us a high level of visibility into our global supply chain, we required a company that understood our industry, had the technical innovation to support our goals, and possessed the expertise to successfully manage it. For these and future supply chain needs, BlueCherry met and exceeded our expectations.”

“MGO faced a familiar challenge in its need to shorten rotation cycles for marketplaces like Shopify but weren’t sure where to start. It’s a great example of why it’s so important for organizations in similar positions to partner with companies like CGS BlueCherry, which understand the subtleties and nuances of the fashion and apparel industry,” said Paul Magel, CGS president, Application Solutions business. “We’re thrilled to welcome MGO into our customer portfolio and look forward to helping them achieve an accelerated return on investment as it diversifies its customer touchpoints.”

The BlueCherry Supply Chain Solution

BlueCherry® by CGS is an award-winning, end to end supply chain management solution – supporting the needs of high-growth organizations operating in consumer lifestyle products, retail, and apparel. The platform provides complete visibility and resilient supply chain management tools from planning and product development to manufacturing and sales. A robust and flexible feature set enables customers to utilize individual components or take advantage of a single, unified platform.

