BairesDev Named a Top 100 Company for Remote Jobs in 2023

/EIN News/ -- Mountain View, CA, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BairesDev®, a leading software solutions company, has been named among FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies to Watch for Remote Jobs in 2023, the 10th-annual list of its kind. The rankings are based on an analysis of 50,000+ companies and their remote job posting histories in the FlexJobs database in 2022.

Co-founded in 2009 by software engineers Paul Azorin and Nacho De Marco, BairesDev is a fully remote company offering software solutions through a nearshore model. In 2022, the firm hired more than 2,300 technical and non–technical professionals, bringing the company's overall talent to more than 4,000 professionals distributed throughout 50+ countries.

Based on an analysis of the job posting history of the nearly 58,000 companies in the FlexJobs database, BairesDev was identified as one of the 100 companies that had posted the highest number of remote job openings on the Flexjobs platform throughout 2022. Last year, BairesDev received over 1.9 million applications, allowing the company to carefully select its engineers from one of the largest talent pools in the tech industry.

"We are proud to be recognized as a top remote-friendly company since this is part of our DNA and one of the reasons why we've succeeded as a bootstrapped unicorn," said Nacho De Marco, co-founder and CEO of BairesDev. "Building a fully remote company requires the vision, processes, and adaptation to different ways of working, allowing talent to access global careers and opportunities regardless of their physical location."

With 30% of its talent coming from non-capital cities and a 65% increase in geographic talent dispersion, BairesDev continues to offer a collaborative workplace where top talent can access life-changing career opportunities with globally recognized brands regardless of the professionals' physical location. According to FlexJobs, 97% of workers want some form of remote work moving forward, making the choice of work environment and location key factors for job seekers when evaluating new career opportunities.

“As leaders in the remote job marketplace, we are thrilled to once again shine a light on the employers that have made remote hiring a priority for their businesses,” said Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs. “Even amid current economic uncertainty and challenges, the continued interest and investment in remote work have created a healthy, robust marketplace for remote career opportunities.”

About BairesDev

BairesDev designs and provides software solutions and nearshore outsourcing services to recognize brands globally, from startups to Fortune 500 companies. With over 4,000 professionals working remotely from over 50 countries, the company turns ideas into results, fostering business acceleration in over 100 industries and career opportunities for talent worldwide. Working for brands such as Google, Rolls-Royce, Johnson & Johnson, Pinterest, and ViacomCBS, BairesDev has boosted innovation for over a decade. Join BairesDev's team by applying to https://jobs.bairesdev.com. Or, propose a candidate in the Talent Referral Program https://applicants.bairesdev.com/external-referral.

About FlexJobs

FlexJobs is the leading career service specializing in remote, hybrid, and flexible jobs, with over 135 million people having used its resources since 2007. FlexJobs provides the highest-quality database of vetted remote and flexible job listings, from entry-level to executive, startups to public companies, part-time to full-time. To support job seekers in all phases of their career journey, FlexJobs also offers extensive expert advice, career coaching services, webinars, and other resources. In parallel, FlexJobs works with leading companies to recruit quality remote talent and optimize their remote and flexible workplace. A trusted source for data, trends, and insight, FlexJobs has been cited extensively in top national outlets, including CNN, the Wall Street Journal, the New York Times, CNBC, Forbes magazine, and many more. FlexJobs also has partner sites Remote.co and Job-Hunt.org to help round out its content and job search offerings. Follow FlexJobs on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.

