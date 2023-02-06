ButcherJoseph Advised Brewing Science Institute (BSI) on a Sale to Its Employees

Submit Release
ST. LOUIS, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Saint Louis, MO, February 2023 – ButcherJoseph & Co. (“ButcherJoseph”) served as exclusive financial advisor to Brewing Science Institute (“BSI” or the “Company”) on its sale to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP). Established in 1996, BSI is located 8,500 feet in elevation in the scenic foothills of Pikes Peak and helps professional brewers achieve optimal brewing results. The transaction closed in January 2023.

Since its founding, BSI has achieved sustained and resilient growth by providing customers with consistent, high-quality products and services. With a diverse customer base of over 1,300 micro- and macro- brewers across the world, and ​ 300+ unique yeast strains offered year-round​, the Company’s capabilities are unmatched in the industry​.  

Given the scientific and technical expertise required to grow yeast effectively, BSI’s hands-on approach to customer service and quality products generated immense customer loyalty and industry-leading retention rates.

“As a result of this transaction, BSI is now 100% employee owned, allowing our employees to benefit from their hard work and dedication by participating in the financial benefits of its future growth," stated BSI co-founders David Bryant and Brian Pearson in a joint statement. “We are delighted with the outcome of the transaction and look forward to many more years of continued success.”

ButcherJoseph Vice President Carter Smith stated, “An ESOP buyout accomplished several strategic objectives for the Company.  It supported David and Brian’s succession planning goals, rewarded a dedicated employee base by allowing them to participate in long-term growth, bolstered an already impressive culture, and will help retain and attract future talent while keeping BSI’s current leadership and employee base intact.” 

“BSI is an excellent company with a bright future. It was a genuine pleasure to work with David, Bryan and the BSI team on this transaction and we look forward to the continued success of the Company,” added ButcherJoseph Vice President Rick Hennessey.

About the Brewing Science Institute
BSI is a microbiology laboratory producing yeast cultures and providing consulting services for the brewing industry​. For over 25 years, BSI has served as a dedicated resource to help brewers select and incorporate the best yeast strains to meet their objectives. BSI’s mission has always been to help professional brewers achieve optimal brewing results.

About ButcherJoseph & Co.
ButcherJoseph & Co. is a boutique investment banking firm specializing in ESOPsmergers and acquisitionsprivate debt & capital sourcing and valuation advisory services for middle market companies. Its industry recognized team of professionals has executed 200+ transactions exceeding $15 billion in total value. ButcherJoseph is headquartered in St. Louis, MO with a presence in Washington, DC and offices in Chicago, Charlotte, Scottsdale, and Nashville.

Other Transaction Service Advisors 
Polsinelli PC served as legal advisor to BSI. Miguel Parades of Prudent Fiduciary Services, LLC served as ESOP Trustee and Morgan Lewis served as ESOP Trustee legal counsel. 

