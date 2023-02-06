Zabe 2.0 Election Monitoring App Launched by Tech Entrepreneur Khalil Halilu's CWCD Africa as Nigeria Advances Towards 2023 Elections

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - February 6, 2023) - Center for Civic Citizens' Welfare and Community Development (CWCD Africa) has recently unveiled the latest version of the election monitoring app "Zabe 2.0" to make way for a free, fair, and transparent voting system ahead of the general elections.

Entrepreneur Khalil Halilu

With 2023 approaching fast, the Nigerian general elections are just around the corner. Owing to the country's history of political unrest and the potential for electoral violence or contested elections, there are impending hazards, as Nigerians gear up for the voting that could make or break the nation's democracy. However, things seem to be different this time.

Thanks to seasoned tech entrepreneur Khalil Halilu, his election resource, Zabe 2.0, has Nigerians prepped up for an election that is more open and transparent. According to the foundation, the election monitoring app is set to bring about the necessary change in the voting mechanism pre, during, and post-elections.

Mr. Khalil Halilu, the Chief Executive Officer of the CANS Innovation Hub, a division of the CWCD, stated during the launch event that the app effectively addresses societal problems and paves the way for a fair and transparent election. Zabe, which means "to vote" in Hausa, was created by the CANs foundation to contribute to better election management in Nigeria.

"Zabe is an election monitoring app that leverages on the power of crowd source data to bring transparency in votings through voter tabulation in terms of result and incidence reporting," Mr. Khalil stated during the inauguration event in Abuja. The CEO further went on to explain that Zabe 2.0, an upgrade to Zabe 1.0 in 2018, is a cutting-edge data collection and processing system designed ahead of Nigeria's 2023 general elections.

Launching on the back of its predecessor's success, Zabe 2.0 provides a more effective method of collating results and ensuring electoral transparency. Explaining the difference between the two versions that span four years, Mr. Khalil revealed that the newly released Zabe 2.0 has a resource center that will serve as the information hub for voter education and survey and will counter fake news.

In order to bolster democratization across the continent, Khalil Halilu and the CANs team have provided the necessary technical support for Nigeria's electoral authority with the election monitoring platform, Zabe 2.0, all set to raise the bar of election transparency in Africa.

About CWCD Africa

Center for Civic Citizens' Welfare and Community Development (CWCD Africa), the foundation arm of the CANS Innovation Hub, is a non-governmental organization with a mission to drive social change, accountability, peace, security, and transparency using sustainable and emerging technologies. Through the use of localized tech solutions tailored for the African market, the organization aims to be at the forefront of transformational development in Africa through innovation.

Since its inception in 2018, CWCD Africa has created various technological solutions catering to the nation's social evils. The organization's portfolio includes RISE, a platform connecting relief-seekers affected during the COVID-19 crisis to relief providers, UNSUB, which connects abuse victims to stakeholders, ENGAGE, a crowdsourcing platform allowing citizens to engage government on critical issues concerning them, and the BACKUP app which is a digital intervention app to fight human rights violations and police brutality.

Website: https://thecans.ng/

Business Line: +234(0) 8101801383

Contact Name: Khalil Halilu

Email: cwcdafrica@gmail.com

