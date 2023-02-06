Submit Release
Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market Size - Forecasts to 2028

Conren Limited, DIC Corporation, Dow, Easy Composites, EPOXONIC, Hexion, INTERTRONICS, KUKDO Chemical (Kunshan) Co., Ltd., LymTal International, Inc., Mereco Technologies, and Nan Ya Plastic Corporation among others, are some of the key players in the global flexible epoxy resin market.

/EIN News/ -- Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market is expected to grow from USD 592.4 Million in 2023 to USD 879.6 Million by 2028 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2028.

The rising use of composites instead of conventional materials, growing awareness regarding the high flexibility and strength of the product, and the demand from the electrical and electronics industry are expected to propel the global flexible epoxy resin market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Flexible Epoxy Resin Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the type outlook, the rubber-modified segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global flexible epoxy resin market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application mode, the paints and coatings segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global flexible epoxy resin market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing segment in the market
  • North America will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

  • Urethane Modified
  • Rubber Modified
  • Dimer Acid

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

  • Paints & Coatings
  • Composites
  • Adhesives

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com


