Identity as a Service Market is Expected to Reach $53 billion by 2031: Says AMR

Increase in number of identity frauds and enhanced integration with IoT devices primarily drive the growth of the identity as a service market. By industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the major share in 2021. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific would showcase the fastest CAGR by 2031.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global identity as a service market was estimated at $5.74 billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 25.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $5.74 billion Market Size in 2031 $52.99 billion CAGR 25.2% No. of Pages in Report 466 Segments Covered Component, Enterprise Size, Deployment Type, Industry Vertical, and Region Drivers Increasing number of identity frauds Enhanced integration with IoT devices Restraints Data privacy issues involving consumer information Opportunities Integration of evolving technologies to improve digital identities

Covid-19 scenario-

Around the world, business have been severely impacted by the COVID 19 outbreak. Because of the lockdowns imposed by various governments.

Enterprises all over the world are reconsidering their security arrangements due to the rise in cyber risk and new vulnerabilities.

The COVID-19 induced recession is having a significant impact on industries all over the world, but it had a much less impact on the technology industry than it did on the rest of the economy.

However, it has favorably impacted the adoption of Identity as a service industry. Customer feedback analysis using Identity as a service has gained significant popularity in this period.

The global identity as a service market is analyzed across component, enterprise size, deployment type, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By component, the provisioning segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around two-fourths of the global identity as a service market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The audit, compliance, and governance segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% during the forecast period.

By enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating nearly half of the global identity as a service market revenue. The SMEs segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 26.2% during the forecast period.

By deployment type, the public cloud segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around three-fourths of the global identity as a service market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. The hybrid cloud segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.0% during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating two-third of the global identity as a service market revenue. The government and public sector segment would also portray the fastest CAGR of 28.1% during the forecast period.

By region, North America held the major share in 2021, garnering more than one-third of the global identity as a service market revenue. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 27.8% from 2022 to 2031.

The key market players analyzed in the global identity as a service market report include CyberArk, Google LLC, IBM Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Okta, OneLogin, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Ping Identity, SailPoint Technologies and Thales. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

