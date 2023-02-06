Global Environmental Monitoring Market – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Environmental Monitoring Market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.4 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 21.1 Billion by 2028. Also, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The environmental monitoring market is expanding as a result of the rise in industrialization-related water pollution, air pollution, the rise in the prevalence of waterborne diseases, and the rise in government regulations. Also, the adoption of greenhouse gas emission technologies is being aided by amiable governmental rules and worrisome pollution levels. Over the course of the projection period, it is also anticipated that rising public-private investment in the deployment of environmental monitoring systems will significantly expand the market.

Browse 153 Market Data Tables and 113 Figures spread through 185 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Global Environmental Monitoring Market - Forecast to 2028''

Key Market Insights

As per the end-user outlook, government agencies are expected to be the largest segment in the global environmental monitoring market from 2023 to 2028

As per the component outlook, the particulate detection segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global environmental monitoring market

The Asia Pacific region has the largest share of the market and is also analyzed to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period

Merck KGaA, 3M, Honeywell International Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Emerson Electric Co., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Agilent Technologies, Environmental Sensors Inc., and Forbes Marshall among others, are some of the key players in the global market

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Sensors Indoor Sensor Outdoor Sensor

Monitoring Software/Services

Monitoring Devices Indoor Monitors Fixed Indoor Monitors Portable Indoor Monitors Outdoor Monitors Fixed Outdoor Monitors Portable Outdoor Monitors

Wearable Monitors

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Particulate Detection PM2.5 Detection PM10 Detection Others

Chemical Detection Gas Detection Volatile Organic Compound Detection Pesticide Detection Others

Temperature Sensing Detection

Biological Detection

Moisture Detection

Noise Detection

Light Detection

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Water Pollution Monitoring Wastewater Monitoring Surface & Groundwater Monitoring

Noise Pollution Monitoring

Air Pollution Monitoring

Soil Pollution Monitoring

Light Pollution Monitoring

End-User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Government Agencies

Commercial Users

Residential Users

Healthcare & Pharmaceutical Industry

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plant

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA

Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

