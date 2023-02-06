IVF Devices and Consumables Market Size 2023, Growth, Key Players, Global Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2028
The IVF devices and consumables market is expected to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.6% during 2023-2028.SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest report published by IMARC Group, titled “IVF Devices and Consumables Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028,” offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. The global IVF devices and consumables market size reached US$ 2.3 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 5.2 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6% during 2023-2028.
Year Considered to Estimate the Market Size:
• Base Year of the Analysis: 2022
• Historical Period: 2017-2022
• Forecast Period: 2023-2028
Industry Definition and Application:
In vitro fertilization or IVF devices and consumables represent assisted reproductive technologies (ART) that help with fertility, prevent genetic problems, and aid in the conception of a child. They comprise of various medicines and surgical procedures for egg retrieval, ovulation, insemination, fertilization, and embryo culture and transfer. IVF devices and consumables help in achieving a successful pregnancy and healthy baby in women with damaged or blocked fallopian tubes. They even assist in male infertility problems by employing intra-cytoplasmic sperm injection (ICSI) for conceiving. As a result, IVF devices and consumables find extensive applications in fertility clinics, hospitals, surgical centers, clinical research institutes, etc.
IVF Devices and Consumables Market Trends:
The expanding awareness among the masses about the advantages of using IVF therapy for a successful pregnancy and the increasing number of delayed pregnancies across the globe are among the key factors driving the IVF devices and consumables market. In addition to this, the growing healthcare industry and gamete donations across countries to help intended parents have a child are acting as significant growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the inflating investments by government bodies to enhance the healthcare infrastructure are also positively influencing the global market. Moreover, the rising expenditure by leading market players in research and development (R&D) activities to improve embryo culture, cryopreservation, and in vitro maturation and the escalating focus on several marketing strategies to boost their customer base are further stimulating the market growth. Besides this, the elevating integration of artificial intelligence (AI) in IVF for the identification of an embryo is expected to propel the IVF devices and consumables market over the forecasted period.
IVF Devices and Consumables Market 2023-2028 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape With Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the IVF Devices and Consumables market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
Coopersurgical Inc. (The Cooper Companies Inc)
Esco Medical
FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific (FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation)
Genea Biomedx, Hamilton Thorne Ltd.
INVO Bioscience
Memmert GmbH + Co.KG
Merck KGaA
Nidacon International AB
Rocket Medical Plc
Thermo Fisher Scientific
and Vitrolife.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the global IVF devices and consumables market based on product, technology and end user.
Breakup by Product:
Instruments
Sperm Separation Systems
Cryosystems
Incubators
Imaging Systems
Ovum Aspiration Pumps
Cabinets
Micromanipulators
Others
Accessories and Disposables
Reagents and Media
Cryopreservation Media
Semen Processing Media
Ovum Processing Media
Embryo Culture Media
Breakup by Technology:
Fresh Embryo IVF
Frozen Embryo IVF
Donor Egg IVF
Breakup by End User:
Fertility Clinics
Hospitals
Surgical Centers
Clinical Research Institutes
Breakup by Region:
• North America
• Asia Pacific
• Europe
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Key Highlights of the Report:
• Market Performance (2017-2022)
• Market Outlook (2023-2028)
• Market Trends
• Market Drivers and Success Factors
• Impact of COVID-19
• Value Chain Analysis
• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.
