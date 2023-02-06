Alvopetro Announces January 2023 Sales Volumes, our Semi-Annual Natural Gas Price Redetermination, 2023 Capital Plans and an Operational Update

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Alvopetro Energy Ltd. ALV ALVOF announces January 2023 sales volumes, our February 1, 2023 natural gas price redetermination, our 2023 capital plan and an operational update.

President and CEO, Corey Ruttan commented:

"Building on our record year in 2022 we are looking forward to our 2023 capital plan. Our focus this year is on adding production and reserves from our lower risk development opportunities. We have made the key infrastructure investments necessary to realize the full potential from our Murucututu natural gas project. This project has significant reserves and resources and our goal is to unlock this potential with a multi-year development plan starting this year."

January 2023 sales volumes

January sales volumes averaged 2,754 boepd, including natural gas sales of 15.6 MMcfpd, associated natural gas liquids sales (condensate) of 141 bopd, and 5 bopd of oil sales, based on field estimates, a 1% increase from our Q4 average daily volumes.

Operational Update and 2023 Capital Plans

Murucututu (100% Alvopetro)

On our Murucututu project, we expect to commence the stimulation on our 197(1) well later this quarter. We have already completed the work to tie-in this well to our 183(1) facility and expect to commence production in the second quarter. We also plan to drill two "fit-for-purpose" Gomo development wells in 2023. One of these locations has additional uphole exploration potential in the Caruaçu and Marfim Formations. Total capital expenditures of $16 million are budgeted for Murucututu in 2023.

Caburé (49.1% Alvopetro)

Our 2023 capital budget includes an expansion of the unit facilities and drilling two additional development wells. Total expenditures of $3 million are budgeted for Alvopetro's share of 2023 capital expenditures on our Caburé project.

Bom Lugar (100% Alvopetro)

In 2023, we plan to drill up to two development wells on our Bom Lugar oil field, targeting the Caruaçu Formation with additional potential in the deeper Gomo and Agua Grande Formations. Capital expenditures of up to $11 million are budgeted in 2023 for Bom Lugar, including the development wells and facility upgrades.

Mãe-da-lua (100% Alvopetro)

2023 capital expenditures include $0.5 million at our Mãe-da-lua field where we plan to complete a stimulation of our existing well to improve oil recovery rates.

Exploration (100% Alvopetro)

In 2022, Alvopetro drilled two exploration prospects, 182-C, and 183-B. We encountered thick, hydrocarbon saturated zones in the Sergi Formation which have demonstrated low permeability during testing operations. Alvopetro continues to evaluate alternatives to enhance permeability in the Sergi Formation in both wells and in the Agua Grande Formation of the 183-B1 well. We are evaluating alternatives to remediate possible permeability impacts from near wellbore damage. This work is expected to start with the 182-C2 well later this quarter. Capital costs of $0.4 million are currently budgeted on these projects in 2023, including final testing costs on 182-C2 incurred in January. Future capital expenditures will depend on these initial results.

Semi-Annual Natural Gas Price Redetermination

Effective February 1, 2023, our natural gas price under our long-term gas sales agreement with Bahiagás has been adjusted to BRL2.00/m3 or $11.88/Mcf (based on our average heat content to date and the January 31, 2023 BRL/USD foreign exchange rate of 5.10). This price represents an increase of 3.6% from our prior contracted price and will be effective for natural gas sales from February 1 to July 31, 2023. Including recently approved and enhanced sales tax credits, our realized gas price, net of sales taxes, is expected to be $12.40/Mcf (based on our average heat content to date and the January 31, 2023 BRL/USD foreign exchange rate of 5.10).

