Lyra Therapeutics Announces Completion of Enrollment in the BEACON Phase 2 Clinical Trial of LYR-220 in Post-Surgical Chronic Rhinosinusitis Patients

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYRA) (the Company or Lyra), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing innovative therapies for the localized treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), today announced completion of enrollment in the Phase 2 BEACON clinical trial of LYR-220 in adult patients with CRS who have had prior sinus surgery. LYR-220 is designed to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory medication (mometasone furoate; MF) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS. Topline results are expected in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased to have fully enrolled the BEACON trial, building on the success of Part 1 of the study which provided encouraging preliminary efficacy improvements in SNOT-22 scores as early as six weeks,” said Richard Nieman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Lyra. “Our momentum with the LYR-220 program in post-surgical CRS patients adds to our continued progress with LYR-210, which is in pivotal Phase 3 trials for surgically-naïve CRS patients. These two development programs position Lyra to offer solutions for the full spectrum of CRS patients and their ENT physicians.”

The Phase 2 BEACON trial is a sham-controlled, parallel-group study to evaluate safety and efficacy of the LYR-220 (7500µg MF) matrix, over a 24-week period, in symptomatic adult CRS patients who have had a prior bilateral ethmoid sinus surgery. The trial consists of two parts: Part 1 was designed primarily to assess the feasibility and tolerability of two 7500µg MF matrix designs; in Part 2, 40 patients have been randomized 1:1 to receive LYR-220 or sham control.

In September 2022, Lyra announced positive initial data from the Part 1, non-randomized portion of the BEACON trial, demonstrating the feasibility and tolerability of LYR-220 placement bilaterally in this patient population. All six patients were treated for at least six weeks and no serious or unexpected product-related adverse events were reported. Although efficacy evaluation was not the objective in the uncontrolled Part 1 stage of the trial, there was a mean improvement of 21 points (37%) from baseline in the 22-item Sino-nasal Outcome Test (SNOT-22) total score at six weeks. This is greater than twice the minimal clinically important difference of 8.9 points.1

About LYR-220

LYR-220 is an investigational product candidate for use in CRS patients who continue to require treatment to manage CRS symptoms despite having had prior ethmoid sinus surgery, a population which represents approximately forty percent of the four million CRS patients who fail medical management annually. LYR-220 is a bioresorbable, polymetric matrix that is designed to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory medication (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS.

About Lyra Therapeutics

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing therapies for the localized treatment of patients with chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra has two investigational product candidates, LYR-210 and LYR-220, in late-stage development for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210 and LYR-220 are bioresorbable polymeric matrices designed to be administered in a brief, in-office procedure and are intended to deliver six months of continuous mometasone furoate drug therapy (7500µg MF) to the sinonasal passages. LYR-210 is designed for surgically-naïve patients and is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, while LYR-220, an enlarged matrix, is being evaluated in the BEACON Phase 2 clinical trial in patients who have recurrent symptoms despite surgery. These two product candidates are designed to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit www.lyratherapeutics.com.

