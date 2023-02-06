/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, February 6, 2023/
February 6, 2023 7:20 AM | 2 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Windsor, Ontario
Private meetings.
11:40 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a Canadian manufacturing and technology company with expertise in the automotive sector and meet with workers.
Notes for media:
12:30 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with manufacturing and technology workers.
Closed to media.
2:00 p.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability.
Notes for media:
