/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Monday, February 6, 2023/

Windsor, Ontario





Private meetings.





11:40 a.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will visit a Canadian manufacturing and technology company with expertise in the automotive sector and meet with workers.









Notes for media: Photo opportunity only.

Media wishing to cover the event are asked to arrive no later than 11:15 a.m.

Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca







12:30 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with manufacturing and technology workers.









Closed to media.







2:00 p.m. The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a media availability.









Notes for media: Open coverage.

Media wishing to cover the media availability only are asked to arrive no later than 1:30 p.m.

Media must register by contacting Adrienne Vaupshas at Adrienne.Vaupshas@fin.gc.ca