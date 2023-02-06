Award-Wining Illustrator and Author Writes Christian Poetic Book About Nature

Author Melanie Burgess illustrates artwork of the galaxy, earth, and animals

WESTERNPORT, Md., Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- One night, author Melanie Burgess said she lay in her bed and heard her spirit repeatedly whisper, "If God had fingerprints, where would they be?" She continued to dwell on the question until a moment of certainty crossed her mind with an answer: on the millions of stars overlooking a moonlit sea. The next morning, she began the four-year journey of illustrating and publishing her new book, "Fingerprints of God."

In the book, readers will travel through various environments of Burgess' vibrant, but realistic, illustrations of nature. Paired with biblical scriptures and thought-provoking questions, children and adults are encouraged to reflect on the detail of God's craftsmanship presented through Burgess' illustrations. At the end of the readers' journey, fun facts are introduced to enhance their reading experience.

"As I look back through the years, there were, and are, so many opportunities in nature to see God's fingerprints," Burgess said. "I crafted this book as a small glimpse of the powerful, yet beautiful, work created by God."

Burgess invites readers to share her gratitude for God's work by looking up at the stars, smell the flowers and reflect on how God moves them through his creations.

"I thank God for giving me the ability to draw and the holy spirit that gave me the blessing to illustrate and write this story," Burgess said. "God is present in each of us, and his majestic work demonstrates it."

"Fingerprints of God"

By Melanie Burgess

ISBN: 9781664271722 (softcover); 9781664271746 (hardcover); 9781664271739 (electronic)

Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Melanie Burgess is an author and illustrator of two award-winning children's books, "Stinky Owl" and "To Be or Knot To Be." As a graduate of Charis Bible College and a licensed minister, Burgess' love for God, his creatures, and his creation has helped her discover and develop the talents and abilities God has given her. In 2014, she and her husband, David, moved from Colorado Springs back to Keyser, W.Va., where they are camp hosts at Rocky Gap State Park in Md. The aviary at the park inspired her first children's book, "Stinky Owl", and she is part of the Headline Books School Show Program. To learn more, please visit: https://www.mburgessbooks.com/.

