New Training from myGwork Academy Boosts Much-Needed Allyship & Education During LGBTQ+ History Month

myGwork launches myGwork Academy to coincide with LGBTQ+ History Month

myGwork Academy’s Allyship in the Workplace training aims to boost LGBTQ+ education at work for allies, in line with LGBTQ+ History Month’s mission.

If companies are serious about LGBTQ+ inclusion then training and education are a must.” — Adrien & Pierre Gaubert, Co-founders of myGwork

LONDON, UK, February 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myGwork Academy’s launch course on LGBTQ+ Allyship in the Workplace aims to boost much-needed allyship, understanding and awareness on matters affecting the LGBTQ+ community, in line with LGBTQ+ History Month’s mission.

Workplace allyship is critical to creating an inclusive environment without discrimination. The innovative new course, created by myGwork – the largest global business platform for LGBTQ+ professionals – aims to help allies understand the specific challenges that the LGBTQ+ community have faced throughout history, as well as in the current workplace. It also provides valuable insights on how to become an effective ally, through real world, interactive scenarios.

The newly launched myGwork Academy provides practical and relevant LGBTQ+ training and education that promises to create inclusive environments for all. A recent LinkedIn poll carried out by myGwork, however, suggests that 61% of companies don’t offer LGBTQ+ training or education.

Another revealing piece of recent research from myGwork shows how the lack of LGBTQ+ education at work is impacting new recruits, especially younger generations, and sheds light on how employers are struggling to create inclusive workplaces. The survey revealed that 6 out of 10 LGBTQ+ professionals continue to be discriminated against in their place of work/study. As a result of rife discrimination, many LGBTQ+ professionals either return to the closet, or much worse, they leave their jobs. In fact, myGwork’s telling survey revealed that two-thirds of LGBTQ+ Gen Zers entering the workplace would actually leave their job if they felt they couldn’t be out at work, and more crucially, if they lack supportive colleagues and allyship.

“If companies are serious about LGBTQ+ inclusion then training and education are a must,” stated myGwork’s Co-founders Adrien (CMO) and Pierre Gaubert (CEO). “They need to work much harder at making their workplaces more inclusive – through education and training all year round, and not just during LGBTQ+ History Month. Providing activities to raise awareness and education during LGBTQ+ History Month are still key, but relevant and practical training offered throughout the year is more effective.”

The new training courses from the myGwork Academy can help to achieve that. The Academy’s launch course, LGBTQ+ Allyship in the Workplace, helps by focusing on building an understanding of what it means to be LGBTQ+, the importance of allyship in the workplace and how this can be reflected in day-to-day actions. Unlike, traditional and general corporate diversity training programmes that do little to challenge or stamp out ingrained prejudices, stereotypes and misconceptions, the modules developed by the myGwork Academy are different.

The content is developed by DE&I specialists with specific LGBTQ+ inclusion expertise and is highly interactive and practical, with relevant simulations and a variety of gamification and media to hold user engagement. All modules conclude with both a certificate of achievement and a call to action to drive the tangible behavioural change that will build inclusive workplaces for all. Furthermore, myGwork Academy’s modules can be seamlessly integrated into an organisation’s learning management systems, removing the burden of administrative set up and helping organisations focus on what matters – getting impactful training to the front line.

Commenting on the launch of the myGwork Academy, the Gaubert brothers stated: “Training has always been a critical part of myGwork's contribution to help create more inclusive workplaces. The launch of the myGwork Academy is a cornerstone of our strategy to evolve from our classic jobs board offering to becoming the world's leading business community eco-system for LGBTQ+ professionals, allies and anyone who believes in workplace equality. Our latest innovative offering delivers much-needed relevant, yet highly practical LGBTQ+ education and training that works.”



Adding to their comments, myGwork’s Chief Strategy Officer Stephan Heinz, said: “Coming from a corporate world where I endured hours of e-learning that lacked elements to truly engage the user and drive behavioural change, we took it upon ourselves to create something truly unique – experiential learning that really makes the user feel like they are in a specific situation. This drives empathy, understanding and practical reactions – something so important for topics like inclusion and allyship. I am excited to see how our partners benefit from what we’ve built and the change this will drive across the world.”

The myGwork Academy complements the platform’s existing suite of services, which not only supports 300+ corporate clients to attract and retain LGBTQ+ talent, but also provides its fast-growing global network of professionals and allies, with thousands of jobs with inclusive employers, as well as LGBTQ+-related news, events, training and mentors.

For more information about the myGwork Academy and training modules, check out the website here. For a full copy of myGwork’s 2022 LGBTQ+ Gen Z Survey, contact press@mygwork.com.



