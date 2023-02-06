European Solidarity Corps: Volunteering with refugees and migrants in Lithuania

The Lithuanian National Institute for Social Integration is looking for volunteers from all Eastern partner countries, English and/or Russian speakers, to take part in its anti-discrimination activities.

Volunteers are expected to help organise informal human rights education events, various international youth projects, to assist the refugee and immigrant integration programme and create content: posts, podcasts, videos on human rights topics.

The applicant should be keen to learn about and help different social groups. He or she should also be motivated to communicate with others and organise events or manage other volunteers.

The activities will take place from 1 March to 31 December 2023.

Travel and accommodation costs are covered, and the volunteer will also receive pocket money and the opportunity to participate in training in English.

The deadline for applications is 17 February.

