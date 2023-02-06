Lamiyya Babazada

Lamiyya is studying for a bachelor’s degree in the faculty of law at Baku State University. It was always important for her to back up her theoretical knowledge in practice, therefore she has been participating in various spheres as a volunteer. Moreover, meeting new people and making friends was always her priority, thus she pushed her limits and got involved in different national and international organizations and communities. For instance, currently, she is the Director of the Witness Interview Competition at ELSA Azerbaijan. Furthermore, she has always been interested in international law, human rights, and international communication.

She also says that: “As our society belongs to all of us, hence, we must constantly take steps to improve it. For this reason, as a Young European Ambassador, I hope to contribute to the development of our community, its enlargement, and the progress of youth. It will be a great experience and pleasure for me to meet with the other YEAs and work with them in one team for a better future.”