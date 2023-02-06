Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,087 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 351,611 in the last 365 days.

Darya Mikalayeva

In 2021 Darya won an EU-funded EaP scholarship to study International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at New School International School in Georgia, Tbilisi. She also was a participant in European School Summer Camp in August 2021. At school, she studies different subjects, but her favourite ones are Global Politics and Economics, as they express her topics of interest in the best way. After finishing IB, Darya is planning to go to a university in Europe and study Global Humanities there. She speaks 4 languages (English, Belarusian, Polish and Russian), learns Georgian and does sports in her free time.

You just read:

Darya Mikalayeva

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.