Darya Mikalayeva

In 2021 Darya won an EU-funded EaP scholarship to study International Baccalaureate Diploma Program at New School International School in Georgia, Tbilisi. She also was a participant in European School Summer Camp in August 2021. At school, she studies different subjects, but her favourite ones are Global Politics and Economics, as they express her topics of interest in the best way. After finishing IB, Darya is planning to go to a university in Europe and study Global Humanities there. She speaks 4 languages (English, Belarusian, Polish and Russian), learns Georgian and does sports in her free time.