EU holds high-profile conference on foreign information manipulation and interference – Join online

A high-profile EU conference on foreign information manipulation and interference will take place in Brussels on 7 February. The conference will be live-streamed from the European External Action Services (EEAS) website.

The aim of the conference is to present the latest developments in the EU’s and its partners’ fight against foreign information manipulation interference (FIMI) and bring the international community countering FIMI closer together.

Conference participants will discuss FIMI as a political challenge to the EU and NATO, frame the biggest external threats, highlight the latest trends in Open Source Intelligence and the latest developments in the EU’s work to disrupt FIMI actors.

The event is expected to be attended by EU High Representative Josep Borrell, European Vice-President Vera Jourova, Executive Director of EU DisinfoLab, Alexandre Alaphilippe, Head of the EEAS Strategic Communication, Task Forces and Information Analysis Division, Lutz Guellner, other EEAS representatives and experts.

The conference will take place from 09:00 am – 05:15 pm Brussels time.

