EU supports biggest ever coding marathon in Moldova

A total of 202 students and 58 teachers from all over the Republic of Moldova recently took part in the country’s biggest ever coding marathon, organised in the framework of the ‘Tekwill Junior Ambassadors’ initiative supported by the EU and Sweden. The competition was held simultaneously in Chisinau, Cahul, and Balti.

At the end of the competition, the 15 best programmers were selected and received awards. The full list of winners can be found here.

During a three-hour marathon, the participants had to solve four problems related to everyday, social human activity, by identifying the right algorithms and writing the code-solution in C/C++ language.

“It is a joy for me to see what the project has achieved in terms of promoting STEAM education. I hope that this positive trend of STEAM education in the southern region will continue with the support of the project,” said Boris Filipov, Programme Manager at the EU Delegation of the European Union to Moldova.

The ‘Tekwill Junior Ambassadors’ competition is run in partnership with the Ministry of Education and Research, with financial support from the European Union and Sweden.

